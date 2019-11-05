Portsmouth 4-1 Southend United: Blues return to winning ways at Fratton Park

Portsmouth had to remain patient before finally easing to victory against strugglers Southend at Fratton Park.

It looked like being a frustrating evening for Kenny Jackett's side against their stubborn opponents until John Maquis opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Ellis Harrison forced home another after the break, although Brandon Goodship’s strike got supporters fretting about more dropped points.

It wasn’t enough though to see the Blues crumble, though, as a second goal from Harrison - this time from the penalty spot on 80 minutes - and an 84th-minute strike from substitute Marcus Harness, saw Pompey secure a fifth League One win of the season and moved the hosts up to 13th in the table.

In a first half devoid of any real quality, the visitors would have been disappointed to go into the break a goal down.

The Blues may have shaded possession, but it was the Shrimpers who conjured up the better chances.

Isaac Hutchinson’s long-range effort on 17 minutes represented the first shot on target.

Portsmouth midfielder Tom Naylor also saw his 30-yard shot rebound off the post as the floodgates threatened to open.

Goodship gave Southend hope of launching a late comeback when his long-range shot proved too hot to handle for stand-in Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass.

But Harrison restored Pompey's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time after Sean Raggett had been fouled by Rob Kiernan.

A rocket shot from substitute Harness four minutes later wrapped up the win.

Portsmouth: Bass, McCrorie (Haunstrup 40), Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Taylor (c), Close, Williams (Harness 73), Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.



Goals: Marquis 45+2, Harrison 50’, 80’ (pen), Harness 84’

Booked: Marquis

Subs not used: McGee, Downing, Evans, Cannon, Pitman

Southend: Bishop, Shaughnessy, Dieng, Lennon (Kiernan 74), Bwomono, Hutchinson, Milligan (c), Ralph, Goodship, Cox (Acquah 61), Hopper (Rush 87)



Goals: Goodship 69’

Booked: Milligan

Subs not used: Oxley, Demetriou, Taylor, Ndukwu

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 16,995 (316 away fans)