Portsmouth 4-1 Southend United: Blues return to winning ways at Fratton Park

Portsmouth had to remain patient before finally easing to victory against strugglers Southend at Fratton Park.
It looked like being a frustrating evening for Kenny Jackett's side against their stubborn opponents until John Maquis opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.
Ellis Harrison forced home another after the break, although Brandon Goodship’s strike got supporters fretting about more dropped points.
It wasn’t enough though to see the Blues crumble, though, as a second goal from Harrison - this time from the penalty spot on 80 minutes - and an 84th-minute strike from substitute Marcus Harness, saw Pompey secure a fifth League One win of the season and moved the hosts up to 13th in the table.
In a first half devoid of any real quality, the visitors would have been disappointed to go into the break a goal down.
The Blues may have shaded possession, but it was the Shrimpers who conjured up the better chances.
Isaac Hutchinson’s long-range effort on 17 minutes represented the first shot on target.
Portsmouth midfielder Tom Naylor also saw his 30-yard shot rebound off the post as the floodgates threatened to open.
Goodship gave Southend hope of launching a late comeback when his long-range shot proved too hot to handle for stand-in Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass.
But Harrison restored Pompey's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time after Sean Raggett had been fouled by Rob Kiernan.
A rocket shot from substitute Harness four minutes later wrapped up the win.
Portsmouth: Bass, McCrorie (Haunstrup 40), Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Taylor (c), Close, Williams (Harness 73), Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.
Goals: Marquis 45+2, Harrison 50’, 80’ (pen), Harness 84’
Booked: Marquis
Subs not used: McGee, Downing, Evans, Cannon, Pitman
Southend: Bishop, Shaughnessy, Dieng, Lennon (Kiernan 74), Bwomono, Hutchinson, Milligan (c), Ralph, Goodship, Cox (Acquah 61), Hopper (Rush 87)
Goals: Goodship 69’
Booked: Milligan
Subs not used: Oxley, Demetriou, Taylor, Ndukwu
Referee: Lee Swabey
Attendance: 16,995 (316 away fans)