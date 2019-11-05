Crystal Palace victory was 'massive', says Ben Chilwell

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell hailed his side's performance after the Foxes recorded their third straight win on Sunday.

Goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy were enough to give Brendan Rodgers' side their first win over Crystal Palace since 2016 and continue their impressive start to the season.

The win keeps the East-Midlanders in third place, extending the gap ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal to six points.

'We knew it was going to be a difficult game'

Speaking to LCFC.com after the win at Selhurst Park, the England international hailed his team's performance and challenged his team to keep the momentum going ahead of Saturday's fixture against Arsenal.

Chilwell said: “We said in the changing room [that we were] maybe even better than last week.

“I know, obviously, last week was 9-0 but, coming here, we knew it was going to be tough and they made it difficult for us throughout the whole game and to get a clean sheet and score two really good goals is a massive win and keeps our momentum going forward.

“We’ve come here the last two seasons and lost both times. So, we knew it was going to be a difficult game, it's a tough place to come so we knew if we were solid at the back and we created a few chances that with the strike force we've got, they'd be clinical, and they were.”

Chilwell also had a chance to score his second goal in as many weeks however he saw his shot come off the inside of the post but admitted that the win was more important.

He said: “I came off the pitch and had a little laugh with the gaffer and obviously it's a great win but in the back of my head I would have loved another goal today.

"The three points and a clean sheet is the most important thing and it was a great team performance to come here and those scrappy games are the ones you want to win and they’re the games where, seasons gone by, we might have not won them.”

'He's just the best guy'

Chilwell also had high praise for his Turkish defensive partner Caglar Soyuncu who has also received plaudits from many pundits after replacing Harry Maguire in central defence.

Soyuncu scored his first goal in Leicester colours against the Eagles and Chilwell was delighted for his teammate.

“He's just the best guy,” said Chilwell of Söyüncü.

“Football aside, he's one of the nicest people off the pitch and then obviously his football talks for itself. He's a great player, he's got everything.

“He's a great guy to play with, good off the pitch, he's fit right in this season and done a brilliant job for us and [I’m] really happy for him to get a goal."

The left-back also had praise for Soyuncu's defensive abilities and believes it makes it easier for him and the Leicester backline.

He said: “You see the amount of headers he wins, where they're trying to lump the ball up and get flick-ons, and it makes it difficult in the game if they win them flick-ons and we're running back to our own goal.

“So, for him to win, him and Jonny [Evans], both of them were superb and for them to win the majority of their headers makes it a lot easier for the rest of us.”