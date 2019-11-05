Hayden ready to open a new chapter with young guns

Isaac Hayden insists fans will have to be 'patient' before they can their new-look front three hit the ground running.

The former Arsenal midfielder knows what they are capable of and insists 'they will improve' as the season goes on.

Despite the lack of goals and mounting criticism Hayden sees them in training every day and knows they are 'happy' with life at the club.

It is a matter of time

Newcastle United scored more than one goal in a game for the first time this season as they beat West Ham United 3-2.

Hayden made an instant impact on his return to the side as he allowed other players to go further forward as he protected the back four successfully.

The Magpies' front three of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron tore the Hamers' defence apart.

Saint-Maximin missed two glorious one-on-ones as be got past Pablo Zabaleta with ease and Almiron also missed a golden opportunity to get his first goal for the club.

However, Hayden is not worried and praised his teammates for the work they have been putting in.

Worth the wait

Hayden wants fans to realise the different types of players they have as the new attackers continue to be compared to fan favourite Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

He told The Chronicle: “The lads that are here now that have replaced the lads that have gone.

“People have to understand we had Rondon last year, who was 30 and had a lot of years in the Premier League.

“We’d had Perez, who had had a lot of years in the Premier League."

Despite being just 24-years old himself Hayden is one of the more experienced players within the dressing room having made 92 appearances for the Magpies.

Doing everything right

He added: “We’re replacing those players with young players who have come from foreign countries.

“They’re not going to come here and do the same as those lads from the off.

“We’ve had to be a bit patient with them.

“You can see what Jo, big, strong, physical, is about. Allan, the same, and Miggy as well.

“You can see his work rate defensively and attack.

“The front three will improve week on week the more games they play.

“The lads are very happy.”