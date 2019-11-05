Newcastle United have confirmed that Neil Redfearn has left his role as head coach of the under 23s.

Redfearn had only been at the club since June 2019 when the Magpies changed the way their academy was set up and managed.

The former Liverpool Women's manager replaced Peter Beardsley as Ben Dawson moved up to oversee all academy teams, not just the reserves.

He also helped oversee the pre-season tour of China alongside Dawson where they played two games, losing one and winning the other.

A strange situation

Newcastle are now without a head coach for their struggling under 23s who are not performing anywhere near the standard of last season.

A statement from the club said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Neil Redfearn has stepped down from his role as head coach of the club’s Under-23 side.

“He officially took up the position in June 2019 and also assisted Ben Dawson during the first team’s pre-season trip to China.

“The club would like to thank Neil for his service and wishes him well for the future.”

It is yet to be confirmed who will take over from Redfearn either temporarily, or permanently.

What happened?

Redfearn did not travel to the game last night as the under 23s lost 3-2 against Aston Villa.

It was reported late last night that Liam Bramley (his assistant) had complained to Dawson about the way Redfearn was coaching, however it is reported that Redfearn was very popular amongst the players.

The former Leeds United manager cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ between the two coaches and it was Redfearn who ultimately left the club.