Dwight McNeil reportedly targeted by Manchester United

Manchester United are looking at bringing Burnley winger Dwight McNeil back to Old Trafford after releasing the young talent five years ago, according to a number of reports.

McNeil previously played for United as a young boy but was released from their youth setup at the age of 14. This allowed the winger to link-up with Burnley and rise through the ranks at the East Lancashire club.

The 19-year-old winger has played every Premier League match this season, registering one goal and three assists, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Many media outlets are reporting United's desire to land McNeil but the Clarets are in no position to sell and would drive a hard bargain. The Daily Mirror claims that Burnley value the winger at £35-million.

Adversity

"I was released by Man United when I was 14," McNeil said.

"Funnily enough, one of the reasons I got released was because my set-pieces weren’t the best.

"It was quite an upsetting time for me. I was still at school as well, I was still learning."

New dawn

Under Solskjaer, United have looked to change their transfer policy. They initially had a scatter-gun approach when it came to their signings but are now focused on younger British talent.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were acquired in the summer and both have been impressed the watching faithful. McNeil would, therefore, expect to be given a good amount of minutes, such is the current emphasis on giving youth a chance to thrive on the red side of Manchester.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the season. They are in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup after beating Chelsea but are struggling in the league having picked up only three wins from eleven.