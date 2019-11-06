Ben Mee expects Burnley response against West Ham

Ben Mee made his 300th appearance for the Clarets and it ended in disappointment after Burnley lost 3-0 to Sheffield United.

The Blades scored three goals in the first half, giving Burnley their third straight defeat. Mee will be eyeing a return to winning ways as the Clarets look ahead to hosting West Ham this weekend.

Not getting too low on the result

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mee said "We’ve got to not get too down, things can happen like this, we can be defeated, and we showed a bit of pride second half but we wanted to go there and win the game, that was our main aim.

"We need to analyse it and make sure it doesn’t happen again."

Despite the result, Mee looked at the positives of this season and reiterated that Burnley are mid-table and that the game on Saturday was a rare poor performance.

"It happened too many times last season and we don’t want it to happen too many times this season," he said.

"We’re still in the mix and have been doing alright."

Captain's milestone

Mee still found time to briefly reflect on the impressive milestone he has reached with Burnley, having become an ever-present rock at the back for the Clarets.

"It's a nice milestone and I’m looking to play many more but it’s not on my mind," Mee said.

"It’s not something I’m thinking about, I’m just frustrated. We’ll pick ourselves up and go next week."