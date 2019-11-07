Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream Text Commentary in Premier League 2019
(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Back closer to kick-off
We'll be back closer to kick-off on Sunday with more news as it unfolds from Anfield, starting with team news from 15:30 GMT.
Form
The hosts also hold the edge in terms of form in the Premier League thus far this season, sitting six points ahead of the champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won 10 out of their first 11, only dropping points at Old Trafford, meaning they sit on an emphatic 31 points.

City have also been very impressive, although not quite to the level of Liverpool, winning eight, drawing once and losing twice.

The last time the sides met was in the Community Shield, with City coming out on top on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Head to head
The Reds hold the edge over the Blues when it comes to head to head.

Liverpool have 19 victories, there have been 16 draws and City have claimed all three points on nine times.

Predicted XI's
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Man City: ​Bravo; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho Mendy; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez; Sterling, Aguero.

Man City team news
The biggest piece of team news for City is that, according to Pep Guardiola, Ederson will miss the trip to Anfield.

As well as this, City have a number of big names out injured. 

David Silva, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leroy Sane all sidelined, surely handed Liverpool the edge. 

Liverpool team news
Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's midweek UEFA Champions League win over K.R.C Genk through illness, although is expected to return in time for Sunday.

Xerdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip are still out, whilst Nathaniel Clyne remains a long-term absentee. 

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Liverpool vs Manchester City. I'm Josh Slinger and I will be taking you through the news prior to kick-off before Jake Horwood takes you through the action as it unfolds from Anfield. 
VAVEL Logo