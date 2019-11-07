Norwich City vs Watford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019/20 Fixture
Trio back for Norwich
There is also positive news for the home side on the injury front.

Todd Cantwell and Ibrahim Amadou have both recovered from knocks, whilst midfielder Mario Vrancic is likely to be part of the squad, albeit not in a starting role.

Deeney in contention
Deeney's possible return is of two-fold importance with the captain set to lead from the front and provide an added goal threat - the 31-year old has finished Watford's league top goalscorer in four of the last eight seasons.

Quique Sanchez Flores also confirmed, “We have [José] Holebas, [Etienne] Capoue, [Sebastian] Prödl, [Ismaila] Sarr, players who have recovered in the week, and now we have more options. It's good for the team.”

Norwich with the better record
...and Craig Cathcart, who is a doubt after picking up a back injury on Saturday, scored at the wrong end the last time these two sides met, a 4-2 home victory for Norwich in May 2016.

That was one of just two previous Premier League meetings between the clubs with Watford winning the reverse fixture that season 2-0.

Troy Deeney scored in both contests and could make a welcome return ahead of schedule after being unavailable since mid-August.

Set pieces could be key
The two clubs have conceded eight goals from set pieces between them, four apiece.

However, Watford are one of just two clubs not to score from such a position this season (although goalkeeper Foster came close last weekend) and Norwich have only netted twice from set pieces.

But Watford have scored two own goals during this campaign...

Carrow Road is the place for entertainment
But Norwich is the place to come for goals.

There have been at least three goals scored in the last five Premier League fixtures at Carrow Road, whilst Norwich have conceded at least twice in eight of their previous nine games home and away.

Where are the goals coming from?
Whilst Teemu Pukki remains without a goal in his last six league fixtures, contrasting against the six he netted in the opening five, Watford desperately need to start taking their chances.

Two of their six goals have come from the penalty spot and they have a lowly conversion rate of just 4%, despite averaging a healthy 12.6 shots per game. All of their goals have come from different players, leaving them as the only top flight club with a top goalscorer on just a solitary strike.

That is just 0.2 shots per game less than they concede but they have shipped almost four times as many goals at a conversion rate of 16% - one in every six shots against them goes in.

Sky Sports are here
The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event with Norwich's last viewing in front of the cameras showcasing a shock victory over Premier League champions, Manchester City.

But the Canaries have picked up just one point in the six games following that remarkable evening, scoring only two goals in the process.

As for Watford, they played on Sky Sports as recently as Saturday evening when Ben Foster's last gasp header almost stole a point against Chelsea.

But they are still yet to win a game all season, scoring only six goals in eleven fixtures.

Welcome!
Welcome along to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this huge fixture at the foot of the Premier League table between Norwich City and Watford.

Neither side can climb out of the relegation zone this weekend but a win would do wonders for confidence levels and could kick-start a revival for either club.

