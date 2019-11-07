Norwich City vs Watford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019/20 Fixture

ADVERTISEMENT
Todd Cantwell and Ibrahim Amadou have both recovered from knocks, whilst midfielder Mario Vrancic is likely to be part of the squad, albeit not in a starting role.
Quique Sanchez Flores also confirmed, “We have [José] Holebas, [Etienne] Capoue, [Sebastian] Prödl, [Ismaila] Sarr, players who have recovered in the week, and now we have more options. It's good for the team.”
That was one of just two previous Premier League meetings between the clubs with Watford winning the reverse fixture that season 2-0.
Troy Deeney scored in both contests and could make a welcome return ahead of schedule after being unavailable since mid-August.
However, Watford are one of just two clubs not to score from such a position this season (although goalkeeper Foster came close last weekend) and Norwich have only netted twice from set pieces.
But Watford have scored two own goals during this campaign...
There have been at least three goals scored in the last five Premier League fixtures at Carrow Road, whilst Norwich have conceded at least twice in eight of their previous nine games home and away.
Two of their six goals have come from the penalty spot and they have a lowly conversion rate of just 4%, despite averaging a healthy 12.6 shots per game. All of their goals have come from different players, leaving them as the only top flight club with a top goalscorer on just a solitary strike.
That is just 0.2 shots per game less than they concede but they have shipped almost four times as many goals at a conversion rate of 16% - one in every six shots against them goes in.
But the Canaries have picked up just one point in the six games following that remarkable evening, scoring only two goals in the process.
As for Watford, they played on Sky Sports as recently as Saturday evening when Ben Foster's last gasp header almost stole a point against Chelsea.
But they are still yet to win a game all season, scoring only six goals in eleven fixtures.
Neither side can climb out of the relegation zone this weekend but a win would do wonders for confidence levels and could kick-start a revival for either club.