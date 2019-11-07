No pressure on Canaries believes Farke

Daniel Farke detailed the importance of Friday’s crucial clash between Norwich City and Watford, as 19th plays 20th at Carrow Road.

Pressure more on the visitors insists Farke

The two teams that are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League go head to head in East Anglia looking to bridge the gap to 17th placed Everton, with a four-point gap between the Toffees and the Canaries already opening up.

And Farke believes that the pressure is mainly on their 20th placed opponents than his team.

Farke, at his press conference today, said: “There probably is more pressure on Watford than us, they’re in a worse position than us and it’s not easy beings they’re meant to be an experienced Premier League side.

“It’s always good to win home games, we really need to be successful tomorrow.

“Even tomorrow, we are probably seen at having a 50 percent chance of winning the game, but we need to keep fighting and get as many wins as we can to survive in the Premier League”

Farke’s Canaries haven’t won a game since the somewhat miracle victory of Champions Manchester City all the way back in September.

And the German knows his team need to start picking up points sooner rather than later, for the fans as well as his players.

“It is difficult for the supporters to follow our situation, as it is for us, but it is important that we stick together in these games,” he said.

“We all trust Pukki,” says Farke

Farke also touched on the form of striker Teemu Pukki who has seemingly lost his touch in the Premier League after a blistering start that saw him win Premier League Player of the Month for August.

He said: “It’s important that Teemu works hard, he is an experienced striker and he knows these times of struggling to score will come.

“But he knows we all trust him to get those goals flowing again.”

He was also very complimentary about the opponents, claiming that the pressure won’t be the cause of Watford’s downfall on Friday night.

Troy Deeney faces a race to be fit for the game, and Farke touched on the importance of the Hornets’ captain, saying: “Deeney is a very important player for Watford, so we need to find solutions to deal with that.

“I wasn’t sitting in my office praying he is still not fit to play, you have to prepare for the hardest game possible and hopefully the result will come.”

Injury Update

There was some promising news on the injury front as Farke provided updates on seven key players.

Tom Trybull and Onel Hernandez are back to full fitness as are Todd Cantwell and Ibrahim Amadou and will be considered for selection, whereas Mario Vrancic is “a topic for the squad tomorrow, maybe not 90 minutes.”

Centre half pairing Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann should be back after next week’s international break, with the latter already taking part in team training this week.