Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream Text Commentary in Premier League 2019 (0-0)

Substitutes: Carson, Cancelo, Otamendi, David Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus.
Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi.
Jurgen Klopp's men have won 10 out of their first 11, only dropping points at Old Trafford, meaning they sit on an emphatic 31 points.
City have also been very impressive, although not quite to the level of Liverpool, winning eight, drawing once and losing twice.
The last time the sides met was in the Community Shield, with City coming out on top on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool have 19 victories, there have been 16 draws and City have claimed all three points on nine times.
Man City: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho Mendy; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez; Sterling, Aguero.
As well as this, City have a number of big names out injured.
David Silva, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leroy Sane all sidelined, surely handed Liverpool the edge.
Xerdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip are still out, whilst Nathaniel Clyne remains a long-term absentee.