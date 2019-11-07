Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Slovan Bratislava: Jimenez scores late as Wolves on the brink of knockout stages

A 92nd minute header by Raul Jimenez secured a 1-0 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux and put them within touching distance of the Europa League knockout stages.

The game looked to be heading towards a draw as Slovan Bratislava goalkeeper Dominik Greif made a handful of saves to frustrate the home side, however Jimenez's winner puts Wolves five points clear of Bratislava with just two games to go.

Story of the Game

Wolves got off to a bright start and began attacking from the whistle, with the Slovakian side looking to defend and catch Wolves on the counter-attack.

Just three minutes in, the home side were unlucky not to be ahead as Pedro Neto wasted a great opportunity from close range. Adama Traore sent in a low cross, but the striker could not keep his effort down.

Five minutes later, Greif pulled off an astonishing save as he was wrong-footed following Joao Moutinho's long-range effort - which was deflected and looked to be heading in.

Despite Wolves' dominance in controlling possession, Bratislava were dangerous on the counter-attack and almost put themselves in front in the first half.

A corner was flicked on by Vernon De Marco Morlacchi to Kenan Bajric at the back post, but he just couldn't turn the ball home from close range.

Both sides went into the tunnel at half-time looking to continue their style of play, hoping for a bit of fortune to change the game.

This almost came for Wolves just three minutes into the second half, as the home side were awarded a penalty as Neto was tripped by Bratislava captain Vasil Bozhikov.

Ruben Neves stepped up to take the penalty and drilled it to the goalkeeper's right, however Greif guessed correctly and parried the penalty away for a corner.

The fans in the South Bank were continuing to get frustrated as Wolves were becoming wasteful in the final third and lacked the finishing touch required.

With 77 minutes played, Jimenez attempted an audacious overhead kick, however caught Bajric in the fact and was knocked unconscious.

The defender received lengthy treatment, which delayed the game for over 10 minutes and was eventually taken off on a stretcher to a round of applause by both sets of fans.

12 minutes were added on at the end of the game and in the second minute of injury time, Traore looped in a cross to Jimenez who confidently headed home to give Wolves their third successive win in the Europa League.

The Takeaways

Traore causing problems

As usual, Adama Traore was constantly causing problems for the opposition. His sheer pace right to the very end was what proved to be the winner for Wolves.

Despite his inconsistencies when it comes to the final product, he is a pain for any full-back and impressed tonight.

The penalty miss

Following Neves' missed penalty, there will be a debate over whether Jimenez should have stepped up instead, but fortunately the miss was not too costly in the end.

It was Wolves' first missed penalty in 15 attempts, with the last penalty miss coming from Neves himself two years ago against Sheffield United in the Championship.

Bratislava woes

The defeat leaves Bratislava with a mountain to climb to stay in the competition, their form so far in the group could potentially also make it an even more difficult task.

The Slovakian side have won just one of their last 16 group stage games and need to double that tally just to give themselves a chance with Wolves and SC Braga in pole position.