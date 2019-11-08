Burnley striker Chris Wood joins Ashley Barnes in signing new deal

Burnley have been given a double boost this week, with Chris Wood joining his strike partner Ashley Barnes in putting pen to paper to extend his stay at Turf Moor until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The New Zealand international arrived at Burnley from Leeds United for a club record £15million in the summer of 2017, having netted an impressive tally of 44 goals in 88 appearances during his time at Elland Road, and Wood has since helped the Clarets continue to pick up enough results to maintain their Premier League status.

Wood netted ten Premier League goals in his first season at Turf Moor, helping the Clarets claim a remarkable seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification before reaching double figures again last term as he helped Sean Dyche's side recover from a difficult start to secure 15th place.

The striker has formed a very effective partnership with Barnes over the last two seasons, and the pair have contributed to a combined total of 41 Premier League goals, while they have both netted four goals each so far this campaign.

Wood delighted with new deal

Wood expressed his delight at signing the new contract at Turf Moor, suggesting that he is looking to settle down at Burnley for the next few years after moving around a lot during his career so far.

"It’s nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it’s about pushing forward and doing even better," he told the club website.

“It feels exactly like home. It’s a nice base and it’s a nice settled place for me.

“I haven’t really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I’ve been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

“I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future.”

Wood determined to help Burnley retain their Premier League status

“That’s what we’ve committed for. We see Burnley as a club to be in the Premier League for a long period of time and that’s where we want to be.

“We want to be playing football in the Premier League for the rest of our careers and hopefully it’s here with Burnley.”

Wood has a strong recent record against Saturday's opponents West Ham United, having scored five goals against the Hammers in his four Premier League matches against them, and he will be looking to celebrate his new deal by making an impact once again at the weekend.