Nottingham Forest vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Sky Bet Championship 2019
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates on VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this East Midlands Derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Live TV
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
If you want to follow live updates, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Team news
Forest have lost a heap of defenders to injury since the start of the season, Tendayi Darikya is out for the remainder of the campaign while the likes of Carl Jenkinson and Michael Hefele are not available. Another defender, Yohan Benalouane scored the winner in last season's East Midlands Derby at the City Ground but he too misses out.

They will be bouyed by the return of club captain and centre-back Michael Dawson, however.

 

Scott Malone is missing for the visitors after suffering a knock in their win against Middlesbrough, whilst Tom Huddlestone will still remain sidelined.

Resurgent Rams
Three wins in their last five see Phillip Cocu's side on the rise up the Championship table, after a previous ten league games that had seen only two victories.

Like Forest, however, the Rams have lost recent games in frustrating fashion, a 3-0 away defeat at Charlton the worst of the two before a 2-0 loss at Hull that won't be remembered fondly.

Form wise, these two outfits are evenly matched.

Tricky form for the tricky trees
Forest are 5th in the Championship going into Saturday's clash, although their position isn't as desirable as their form.

Despite winning last time out at Luton, the Tricky Trees have only won one other of their last five, a narrow 1-0 triumph at home to Brentford.

Two losses in three days to Hull and Wigan towards the end of last month may have filled the Reds' supporters with doubt for Saturday's derby, if not for their victory last weekend.

Saturday’s match will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, with Forest thumping their fierce rivals 3-0, also at home, in the Carabao Cup.
Kick-off time
The East Midlands Derby will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham. The kick-off time is 12:30 GMT.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Sky Bet Championship match: Nottingham Forest vs Derby County!


My name is Alex Bullions and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

