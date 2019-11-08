Nottingham Forest vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Sky Bet Championship 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
They will be bouyed by the return of club captain and centre-back Michael Dawson, however.
Scott Malone is missing for the visitors after suffering a knock in their win against Middlesbrough, whilst Tom Huddlestone will still remain sidelined.
Like Forest, however, the Rams have lost recent games in frustrating fashion, a 3-0 away defeat at Charlton the worst of the two before a 2-0 loss at Hull that won't be remembered fondly.
Form wise, these two outfits are evenly matched.
Despite winning last time out at Luton, the Tricky Trees have only won one other of their last five, a narrow 1-0 triumph at home to Brentford.
Two losses in three days to Hull and Wigan towards the end of last month may have filled the Reds' supporters with doubt for Saturday's derby, if not for their victory last weekend.
