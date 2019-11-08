Millwall vs Charlton Athletic: Live Stream and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Lee Bowyer has several players out, including defender Lewis Page, midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Sam Field and Jonny Williams (both knee) and forward Tomer Hemed. Charlton will assess forward Chuks Aneke before the game, who played for the under-23s this week following a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.
“The first home game for us was a good experience for us in terms of the performance and the atmosphere… I can only imagine what a full and vibrant Den is going to feel like.
“Every game is such a learning experience for us in terms of how players handle situations, about what we need to do in certain games, what we need to do against certain opposition.
“It’s the third game, we want a performance slightly more akin to the first half against Stoke as opposed to the first half against Reading.
“That’s what we’ll be looking to do.”
Millwall have scored only 8 goals from open play so far this season, with an average of 3.7 shots on target per game, and will be hoping to capitalise on Charlton’s dismal disciplinary record, the third worst in the league, to build on their 4 goals from the penalty spot.
Millwall find themselves only 4 points off their South-East London rivals but 7 places back and will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Reading last week.
Charlton will be looking for their first win over Millwall in 23 years and you can follow all the action live, as it happens, here, on VAVEL.