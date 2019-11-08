Millwall vs Charlton Athletic: Live Stream and Score Updates
(Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Team news
Rowett remains without midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) and striker Tom Elliott (hamstring) tomorrow, whilst Goalkeeper Frank Fielding continues his recovery from a quad injury.

 

Lee Bowyer has several players out, including defender Lewis Page, midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Sam Field and Jonny Williams (both knee) and forward Tomer Hemed. Charlton will assess forward Chuks Aneke before the game, who played for the under-23s this week following a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Gary Rowett on the task at hand
Speaking to Sound London Press ahead of the game, Rowett is confident his side is showing signs of improvement,

 

“The first home game for us was a good experience for us in terms of the performance and the atmosphere… I can only imagine what a full and vibrant Den is going to feel like.

 

“Every game is such a learning experience for us in terms of how players handle situations, about what we need to do in certain games, what we need to do against certain opposition.

 

“It’s the third game, we want a performance slightly more akin to the first half against Stoke as opposed to the first half against Reading.

 

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

Where will the goals come from?
Rowett and Millwall will be heavily reliant on Jed Wallace and Tom Bradshaw, who have scored 6 goals apiece, having only managed to manufacture an average 10.9 shots per game as a side, the fourth worst in the league and only marginally better than Charlton’s 9.4 shots per game.

 

Millwall have scored only 8 goals from open play so far this season, with an average of 3.7 shots on target per game, and will be hoping to capitalise on Charlton’s dismal disciplinary record, the third worst in the league, to build on their 4 goals from the penalty spot.

Form
Charlton make the four-mile trip to The Den tomorrow 3 points off the EFL Championship play-off places but having only picked up only one point in the previous 3 games.

 

Millwall find themselves only 4 points off their South-East London rivals but 7 places back and will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Reading last week.

History
History is on the side of the Lions. Millwall have not lost to Charlton since a 2-0 away defeat in 1996, with Charlton’s current manager, Lee Bowyer netting the opening goal for the Addicks with an overhead kick. Lewisham-born, Carl Leaburn headed in the winner that day and no Charlton player since has been able to say that since.
Hello and welcome
A sell-out crowd will greet Gary Rowett and Millwall tomorrow as The Den hosts it’s first South-East London derby since 2016, when the hosts defeated tomorrow’s opponent’s, Charlton Athletic 3-1.

Charlton will be looking for their first win over Millwall in 23 years and you can follow all the action live, as it happens, here, on VAVEL.

