Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Leicester challenge
Unai Emery, meanwhile, has been talking of the task that is ahead of the Gunners at the King Power Stadium considering the hosts’ brilliant start to the season. He said: “They have started the season with big confidence and they are getting good results and now they have six points more than us.
“Tomorrow is a very big challenge and a very good opportunity.”
Home comforts for Leicester
Having been on the road for their past three matches in all competitions, Rodgers is excited at the prospect of returning home against Arsenal. He said: “We go into the game playing against a good side. It shows that with everything around them they are still fifth in the league. You have to work hard in every game. They still have some talented players. We’ve not played at home for a while, so we’re looking forward to that.”
Leicester Team News
Elsewhere, Leicester boss Rodgers has a fully fit squad to select from. Long-term absentee Matty James has also returned to training but it is unlikely that he will be drafted into the side that impressively dispatched of Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park last time out.
Arsenal Team News
Emery has a huge dilemma in midfield ahead of the match at the King Power Stadium. Granit Xhaka is again highly unlikely to play due to his dispute with supporters, with Dani Ceballos also set to be ruled out. It is possible that Mesut Ozil could be recalled for only his third Premier League start of the season.
Vardy looking to extend stunning Gunners’ record
Speaking of Vardy, the recently-crowned Premier League player of the month could again be a great bet to add to his haul of 10 league goals already this season. The 32-year-old currently possesses a fantastic record against Arsenal, too. He has scored eight goals in his last eight league starts against the Gunners.
What happened last time?
If the last meeting between the two sides in the East Midlands is anything to go by, Arsenal could be in for another rocky weekend on the road. A poor Gunners’ side were overwhelmed at the King Power Stadium in April, eventually going down 3-0 following a brace from Jamie Vardy and a Youri Tielemans strike.
Battle for Europe
This match could go a long way in deciding which team gets to play in Europe next season. The Foxes have enjoyed a stunning start to the season and deservedly sit in third in the Premier League table. As a result, they are now being talked up as challengers for the top-four.
Meanwhile, the story could not be more different for the Gunners. Unai Emery’s troops sit in fifth after an underwhelming start to the new campaign, having only won four out of their opening 11 matches. They are consequently six points adrift of the top four and could be as many as nine points behind their opponents with a defeat this weekend.
Kick-off is coming up at 5:30pm GMT.