Greenwood shows quality in United's Europa League win

Manchester United's 18-year old star Mason Greenwood once again proved his worth after scoring in United's 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Greenwood, who continues to impress at both u23 level and when given the opportunity by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first team, scored United's opening goal as the floodgates began to open during an impressive first-half display against their Serbian opponents.

Record breaker

Greenwood broke one of Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United records as United's side eased to a 3-0 victory.

Following the 18-year old's early goal, the youngster then set up Anthony Martial as the Frenchman doubled United’s advantage 12 minutes later.

In doing so, the Greenwood became the club’s youngest ever player to both score and assist in the same European game.

Rooney was also 18 when he first achieved the feat in 2004 against Fenerbahce in a Champions League group stage fixture.

Manchester United secured their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League with victory.

Marcus Rashford scored the third goal to add further flavour to a better European night for United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given a standing ovation at full-time.

“To score three goals, obviously we’re very happy,” Rashford told the Independent after the game.

“It’s something we’ve been focused on as the forward players. Hopefully today is just the start of it.

“He [Greenwood] has done very well. He just needs to keep knuckling down and working hard and the goals will come because he has a lot of quality.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed with the way that Greenwood, Martial and Rashford took their chances, showing great quality in their link-up play.

“I'm very happy,” Solskjaer said. “That was the reason we played the three of them as well. We felt if we played a strong team and created chances, we needed players out there to take them.

“I am very pleased with all those finishes. All three goals were high class. Of course we should have had quite a few more as well, but the first one settles us down I think.

Solskjaer also paid tribute to Mason Greenwood for the way that he took his goal, and his overall performance which earned the 18-year old the man-of-the-match award post-match.

Composure

“Mason – great composure, keeper goes early so he just changes his mind so very happy with that one. Anthony – that was probably the skill of the night, that goal.

“And Marcus, I am very pleased he scores with his left foot because he’ll need more goals with his left foot because he comes in from that position quite often, so he can go inside and outside of the full-back.”

It was an impressive show of attacking intensity from United, who displayed the fluency and edge too often missing from their play this season.

“This is a little bit of a template on how we want to play, definitely,” Solskjaer said.