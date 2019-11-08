Longstaff earns first Young Lions call up

Matty Longstaff made his debut for Newcastle United against Manchester United where he scored the winning goal as well as picking up the Man of the Match award.

He has been rewarded for his role in Newcastle's recent turn in performances with his first call up to the England under 20s squad.

Longstaff will be hoping to make his international debut as the Young Lions face Portugal and Iceland.

A deserved call up

It has been a proud month for the Longstaff family with Matty and older brother Sean Longstaff featuring alongside each other against the Red Devils and Chelsea respectively.

However, it is Matty who has received the international call up for his performances as Sean continues to bide his time.

Matty has impressed Steve Bruce since pre-season with his energy and willingness to learn and develop.

The 19-year-old spoke to Newcastle's club website about the call-up, he said: "It's great to be called up - obviously I haven't had the privilege yet of going away with them, so I'm looking forward to it.

"Every World Cup, you watch England and you sit in the bars that are full of the fans, but this will be my first time away with them so hopefully it's good."

Right place right time

He admits playing in the Premier League has helped with his best performance coming on TV against Man United which provided him with more public praise.

However, it could have been all different as it was planned for him to go on loan in League One/Two this season before Bruce blocked it, wanting to keep him around the first team.

Just like Sean, last season as his loan move to Portsmouth was cancelled at the last hour with the Magpies short in midfield.

He will not be alone in the squad as his best friend and ex-teammate, Liam Gibson has also received a call-up.

He added: "When you play in the Premier League, you're on show to everyone and thankfully for me, that's helped me get into the England set up.

"When he went to Everton, you still text but you don't see him as often, so we'll get to go back to our under-18 days when we used to play together, which should be enjoyable.

"It's a bit daunting going into a new squad - I imagine the lads will all be sound and they'll be good lads, but when you get that one person you can relate to and stick with, he'll hopefully help me a bit which should only be beneficial for me."