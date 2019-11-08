Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United preview: Blades look to continue fine form amidst visit to London

Sheffield United look to continue their positive momentum as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Blades are coming off of a 3-0 thrashing of Burnley while Spurs drew 1-1 with fourth from bottom Everton.

Sixth place United have the stingiest defense in the Premier League, having conceded just eight goals in their eight league matches whilst Spurs are the fifth-highest scoring side in the top flight, having found the back of the net 17 times.

Embed from Getty Images

Last meeting between the two sides

The last matchup between the two clubs was in the 2014/15 Carabao Cup campaign, resulting in a 2-1 Blades victory at Bramall Lane. Their last league meeting took place in the 2006/07 season, Sheffield United's last in the top flight, the Blades running out a 2-1 winner on the back of a Phil Jagielka 62nd minute winner.

Team News

Mauricio Pochettino's squad will be without Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen, both set to miss out with hamstring injuries. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will also be out of action as he continues to nurse an elbow injury while Chris WIlder's side will only be without John Egan, carrying a minor knock.

Blades look to reach the top five

Sheffield United are in fine form, having kept three clean sheets in their last four outings and can climb to fifth place in the table with a win or draw and a Leicester City victory over Arsenal later on Saturday.

Tottenham currently sit in 11th place and are winless in their last four league matches with draws against Everton and Watford as well as defeats to Brighton and Liverpool and have scored just three goals in that span.