Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match. 


Sheffield United: Predicted XI

Henderson, Basham, Jagielka, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset


Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted XI

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Son, Alli, Lo Celso, Kane


Sheffield United: Team news

The Blades have been fortunate on the injury front this season, not having to deal with many absences during the campaign.

Their only doubt for this weekend is centerback John Egan, who was subbed off versus Burnley after picking up a knock, and might not recover in time.

 

Tottenham Hotspur: Team news

Spurs will be without Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen, who are both currently dealing with hamstring issues. They’re back in training, so there’s a good chance they’ll be back following the international break.

There’s a positive update on goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who suffered a horrific arm injury versus Brighton & Hove Albion. The Frenchman underwent successful surgery during the week, and is now on the path back to recovery.

 

Another “big six” scalp for the Blades

It’s been a different story for United, however, as they’ve had a remarkably successful season so far, and are currently all the way up to 6th place. 

A big reason for this has been their performances versus the Premier League’s “top six.” They’ve beaten Arsenal, tied Chelsea, and just barely lost to leaders Liverpool. Spurs have been the worst of the bunch so far, so the Blades will feel good about their chances of causing another upset.

 

Spurs aim to end their drought

Spurs are in the midst of a crisis at the moment, sat in 11th place in the Premier League without a domestic win since the end of September. 

If they want any chance of sneaking back into the top four come the end of the campaign, they’ll have to start picking up wins soon, starting with Sunday afternoon.

 

This should be a good test for both sides. Spurs need to rebound from a recent slide, while the Blades will look to pick up more points against another talented team.


The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United matchup will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm BST. 


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League matchup between Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United!

My name is Adnan Basic and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

 

