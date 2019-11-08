Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Henderson, Basham, Jagielka, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Son, Alli, Lo Celso, Kane
The Blades have been fortunate on the injury front this season, not having to deal with many absences during the campaign.
Their only doubt for this weekend is centerback John Egan, who was subbed off versus Burnley after picking up a knock, and might not recover in time.
Spurs will be without Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen, who are both currently dealing with hamstring issues. They’re back in training, so there’s a good chance they’ll be back following the international break.
There’s a positive update on goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who suffered a horrific arm injury versus Brighton & Hove Albion. The Frenchman underwent successful surgery during the week, and is now on the path back to recovery.
It’s been a different story for United, however, as they’ve had a remarkably successful season so far, and are currently all the way up to 6th place.
A big reason for this has been their performances versus the Premier League’s “top six.” They’ve beaten Arsenal, tied Chelsea, and just barely lost to leaders Liverpool. Spurs have been the worst of the bunch so far, so the Blades will feel good about their chances of causing another upset.
Spurs are in the midst of a crisis at the moment, sat in 11th place in the Premier League without a domestic win since the end of September.
If they want any chance of sneaking back into the top four come the end of the campaign, they’ll have to start picking up wins soon, starting with Sunday afternoon.
My name is Adnan Basic and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.