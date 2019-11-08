Burnley v West Ham United. Match Preview 

Manuel Pellegrini will be under pressure to turn around his current slump of Premier League form at West Ham when his side travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham's form: WDLLDL

The Hammers despite starting the season well have failed to pick up three points since overcoming Manchester United in late September. The surprise defeat to Newcastle United and poor displays against Crystal Palace and Everton have consigned suggestions over Pellegrini’s future on social media. It will be vital for the Chilean to get an away result with a tough run of fixtures in their next games against Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Arsenal.

Burnley's Form: WDWLLL

Burnley are also on a slide of form where they have conceded nine goals in recent defeats to Sheffield United, Chelsea and Leicester City. The Clarets have three victories this campaign where they have come against teams placed in the bottom four of the table. The recent form may be concerning to Sean Dyche, but they are just four points off top six where a win could propel them up the table over their opponents.

Team News

Dyche is likely to be boosted by the return of Chris Wood after the striker has been suffering an on-going groin injury.

Danny Drinkwater (ankle) is unlikely to feature despite returning to training and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring).

Pellegrini will evaluate the fitness of Jack Wilshere after the midfielder had made a positive start to life at West Ham before his hamstring injury.

Michail Antonio is unlikely to feature following a hamstring injury which has kept him out for 3 months. The 29-year-old returned to the training pitch and could be back next week against Tottenham.

Lukas Fabianski (hip) and Winston Reid (fitness) continue to be on the sidelines.

Dangermen

Sebastien Haller leads the way for the West Ham with four goals while the Frenchman has only found the net once in the last seven matches.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have scored over half of Burnley’s goals this season and the partnership will be fundamental if the home side can be victorious.

Line ups

Burnley possible starting line up: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

West Ham possible starting line up: Roberto, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Creswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller

Head to Head

West Ham have only won four times in 28 away matches against Burnley (Source: BBC Sport)