Millwall 2-1 Charlton: Matt Smith's late header wins it for the Lions

Millwall scored in stoppage time to beat Charlton at The Den.

Team News

Millwall manager Gary Rowett made one change to the side that lost 2-1 at Reading last Saturday. Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson replaced Shane Ferguson who dropped to the bench.

Lee Bowyer made two changes to his side as the Addicks reverted to a 3-5-2 formation.

Story of the game

Millwall were at it from the get go, not allowing Charlton Athletic any space on the ball whatsoever.

It only took until the sixth minute for the hosts to take the lead. Shaun Williams' free kick was headed in by Shaun Hutchinson.

Millwall continued to dominate for the opening 20 minutes. Jed Wallace and Mahlon Romeo causing major problems down the right hand side.

As the game moved on the Addicks grew into it. Josh Cullen with the best chance for the visitors before the break. his shot was too hot to handle for Bartosz Bialkowski. The goalkeeper flapped at the shot, that hit the bar and somehow failed to cross the line.

The visitors started the second half well. Darren Pratley's shot was saved brilliantly by Bialkowski. From the resulting corner, the visitors were level. The ball into the box was not dealt with, eventually falling to Jonathan Leko who poked the ball past the Bialkowski.

The game lulled for the final 20 minutes, both sides tried but failed to create any significant chances.

Matt Smith was introduced in the 86 minute - that would prove crucial.

A late corner from Jed Wallace was powered home by Smith after he got above ​​​​​​​Naby Sarr.

The goal sent the Lions fans wild.

Takeaways

​​​​​​​Set Pieces decide the game

We know that Millwall are strong from set-pieces. Millwall have now scored nine goals from set-pieces this season. The first goal from Hutchinson summed up Millwall over the last few seasons. Leko's equaliser shows that they are still venerable from dead ball situations.

Super sub Smith

Matt Smith came on in the 86th minute. He was on the pitch for five minutes and certainly made and impact. Gary Rowett described him as "the best in the division in that situation". He now has four goals for the season for Millwall.

Injuries catching up with the Addicks

Lee Bowyer felt if Lyle Taylor had been on the pitch then Charlton may well have won the game. He eluded to the fact the Addicks are without eight first team players. You can see now that it is beginning to cause them some problems.