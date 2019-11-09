Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Tammy Abraham continues to chase golden boot

Tammy Abraham scored his tenth Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 2-0.

The first half remained goalless with neither side able to find the back of the net however Chelsea’s persistence and dominance shone through. The Blues had a number of chances and posed a significant threat at set pieces but failed to make them pay.

Chelsea flew out the blocks and scored inside ten minutes of the restart. Willian’s lavish flick found the run of Tammy Abraham who guided the ball into the bottom corner making it ten in the league. Pulisic then doubled the Blues’ lead soon after the arrival of Michy Batshuayi.

Lampard was awarded October Premier League manager of the month having led the Blues through a rich vein of form that saw them win three out of three games.

Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer looked to continue their winning ways having won the three previous meetings against Roy Hodgson’s side.

Chelsea failed to make dominance pay

The Blues began the South London derby on the front foot applying early pressure. Christian Pulisic picked up the ball on the left wing before weaving inside before his driven effort cannoned wide.

Pulisic continued to prove a constant threat in behind the Palace defence. Abraham nodded the ball off of a goal kick into the path of Willian. The Brazilian winger drove at the retreating defence before playing in the American international. Pulisic glided inside Joel Ward but his attempted chip was pushed away by Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea’s ball retention began to frustrate the visitors and soon won a succession of freekicks in dangerous positions. Willian was first to come close and Emerson's soon followed whose free kick whistled wide.

Willian continued to knock on the Palace door. The 31-year-old received the ball from a short corner and cut inside off the left wing. The ball flew off his boot and looked destined to curl into the top corner however a deflection found the gathering arms of Guaita.

Chelsea’s number ten was central to his side’s efforts but failed to convert from inside ten yards seconds before the half came to a close.

Second half double for the Blues

Having failed to take advantage chances in the first half, the Blues launched out of the blocks in the opening minutes of the second in search of a goal.

A goal is what they found. Inside just ten minutes of the restart and the Blues went ahead. A mazy run from Mateo Kovacic attracted all the Palace defenders before zipping the ball into Willian.

The Brazilian then lavishly flicked the ball between Gary Cahil and James Tomkins in behind to Abraham leaving the defenders little chance. Chelsea’s number nine then slotted the ball across Guaita into the bottom corner.

Chelsea continued to plough away in hope of retaining the three points in SW6. Lampard called for fresh legs up front and replaced goal-scorer Abraham for Batshuayi.

An inspired substitution by Lampard. Within minutes of the Belgian’s arrival Chelsea double their lead. Pulisic darted inside off the left wing – a common theme throughout the clash.

The 21-year-old American fed Batshuayi whose shot was soon blocked and ricocheted into the six-yard box. Guaita was planted while the ball hang in the air for Pulisic to head into the net.

The final minutes wrapped up a tasty affair between to two London sides with an improvised Willian freekick gliding over.

Man of the Match

VAVEL man of the match goes to Pulisic who posed a threat down the left wing throughout the game and even chipped in with another goal.

