Frank Lampard: I always believed that Pulisic had huge talent and he is showing that

Frank Lampard has claimed that he is delighted with the signs Christian Pulisic has shown and insisted he always believed in the American international’s quality.

The 41-year-old manager explained that Pulisic initially struggled with adapting to the pace of the Premier League having joined from the Bundesliga.

Lampard continued to declare he had always believed in the youngster’s quality and was pleased with his ‘first-class’ performance.

Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer finished by addressing Pulisic’s minor hip injury remaining hopeful it is nothing serious.

‘He did not have a great start’

Lampard retained his integrity and was honest when discussing Pulisic’s uneasy breakthrough declaring the 21-year-old winger did not have a great start to English football.

The USMNT international has started all of his previous three games in the Premier League for Chelsea directly contributing to five goals – all of which cemented three points.

However, in contrast to Chelsea’s opening three league games he started just once and failed to register a goal contribution. A significant contrast that has impressed Lampard on and off the pitch.

“Christian came from another league, didn’t really have a great break. He played some games early on and the pace of the Premier League is tough for any player, that’s been proven time and time again,” Lampard said.

“With Christian, I always believed that he had huge talent and was going to be a big player for us and he’s absolutely showing that.“

‘Pulisic was first-class’

Pulisic was instrumental to Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace scoring the second goal that gave his side breathing space in the final stages of the game.

“He was first-class today,” Lampard said. “He has been recently with his energy, movement off the ball, slipping past people, working off the ball and his quality, and getting in areas again to score in and around the six-yard box, which I think is a huge thing for any wide player.

“The only frustration is he comes off with a bit of an injury. He was going to be subbed before he scored his goal, he’s got a bit of a hip issue.

"I’m hoping it’s not too bad because the way he’s in full flow at the moment is great to see."