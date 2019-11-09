Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth: Magpies make it back-to-back wins

Steve Bruce got his first win at St James' Park as his defenders continue to show the attackers how it is done in front of goal.

Story of the game

Harry Wilson opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

DeAndre Yedlin headed the home side level on the 41st minute.

Ciaran Clark put the home side ahead after 52 minutes.

AFC Bournemouth had the first chance through Ryan Fraser as he burst inside from the left and fired a venomous shot just over the bar.

The Cherries should have opened the scoring as Joshua King slid the ball across the six-yard box only for a combination of Yedlin and Martin Dubravka to stop Callum Wilson tucking it away.

Straight up the other end, Jetro Willems pounced on an Adam Smith mistake as he fired a powerful shot towards goal but Adam Ramsdale was equal to the effort.

Bournemouth scored via a corner which had clearly come straight off the training ground.

Fraser played a one-two and picked out Wilson who had made a great run from the back post and smashed home from 12-yards out.

Fraser almost doubled the visitors' lead as he flicked the ball over Dubravka, but his half volley was cleared off the line by Yedlin after 35 minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin rattled the crossbar after 38 minutes as he dispossessed Steve Cook but could only see his shot come back out off the bar.

The Magpies put together a beautifully worked goal to pull themselves level just before half-time.

Miguel Almiron picked out Saint-Maximin at the back post who saw his cross come shot to find the head of the on-rushing Yedlin who thumped it home.

Newcastle played their corner short as Willems found Federico Fernandez who knocked down a header into the six-yard box before Clark prodded the ball past Ramsdale.

Unbelievably, Almiron did not get his first goal for Newcastle with him and Saint-Maximin racing through on goal.

Saint-Maximin got past Simon Francis with ease and tried to take it round Ramsdale but he palmed it out to Almiron who saw his curling effort smash off his teammate who was on the floor and behind for a goal kick.

With less than one minute play of added time, King found himself unmarked at the back post only to fire his header wide of the post.

Takeaways

Defensive solidarity seems to be returning

After a thumping against Norwich City and Leicester City, it seemed that the solid back five from last season had gone.

However, the last two games have shown that all is not lost with Clark and Fernandez stepping up with Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune still sidelined.

Both were superb against a pacey front two of King and Wilson as well as Fernandez assisting his centre back partner.

Pace will be key to staying up

The Magpies have two of the quickest wingers in the Premier League in the form of Almiron and Saint-Maximin.

They ran rings around the Bournemouth defenders all afternoon with the Saint-Maximin using his skill and pace to great effect.

If Newcastle are to stay up this season they will have to rely on their pace on the counter-attack to cause defences problems.

Man of the Match

DeAndre Yedlin was outstanding for Steve Bruce's side making two goal-line clearances as well as scoring the first goal.

The American international was a thorn in the Bournemouth defence all game as well as putting in a great shift at wing-back.