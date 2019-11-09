England 1-2 Germany: Lionesses defeated at Wembley

History was made on Saturday night as England hosted Germany in front of 77,768 spectators, a record-breaking attendance for the Lionesses.

It was Germany that opened the scoring early on, as Alexandra Popp headed home in the eighth minute.

Nikita Parris' missed penalty was soon forgotten when Ellen White equalised on the brink of half-time, but an improved display was eventually undone when Klara Buhl found the back of the net on 90 minutes.

Story of the game

It was a nervy start from England who were sloppy in possession in the opening 15 minutes.

That was capitalised on by Germany who spent a lot of the early stages in the Lionesses' half.

It took just eight minutes for the ball to hit the back of the net at Wembley as the visitors scored the opener.

Popp was unmarked in the box and she was able to head in Kathrin Hendrich's cross to score her 53rd international goal for Germany.

The crowd were behind Phil Neville's side, however, as roars erupted every time England got forward.

They soon grew into the game and had the opportunity to draw level when Beth Mead was brought down in the box to win a penalty.

Parris stepped up but was denied by Merle Frohms.

However, it was none other than White on her return from injury to step up with an equaliser on the brink of half-time.

Keira Walsh picked out the run of the Manchester City star, who slotted home her 36th England goal.

Germany created the first big chance of the second half on 60 minutes as Buhl had a go from distance.

Earps fumbled the initial shot and Magull was quickest to react as she drilled in the rebound, but the German was correctly ruled offside.

There were roars from the Wembley crowd as substitute Jodie Taylor burst forward on the break on 84 minutes in an attempt to combine with Lucy Bronze.

Germany were quick to clear and that was very much the story of the second-half, a number of half-chances.

That was until Buhl stepped up with the winner for Germany, undoing England's improved second-half defensive display.

The full-time whistle blew and England will be disappointed with the loss, but it was a resilient display from Neville's side as they played their way back into the game.

Takeaways from the match

Ellen White just can't stop scoring

On her return from injury, White proved why she's one of England's most important players when she cooly slotted in the equaliser just before half-time.

Neville's side had struggled to get forward in the early stages as Germany had them pegged back in their own half.

But, when the game opened up she quickly became their most dangerous player, playing a key role in a number of England's attacks.

Record-breaking Lionesses

77,768 was the attendance on a historic night for Women's football in England.

They were just shy of the 80,023 that turned up to watch the USA clinch gold against Japan in the 2012 London Olympics.

But, it's a record attendance for a Lionesses game, something the team, backroom staff and FA can be very proud of.

England's defensive vulnerabilities continue...

Neville is yet to settle on a consistent back four since the summer's World Cup, of course, injuries, have played a part in that.

It was Leah Williamson that partnered Steph Houghton in the centre of the defence tonight with Alex Greenwood and Bronze completing the back four.

Germany had a lot of joy capitalising on space left out wide, causing the Lionesses a lot of problems.

Vulnerability was exemplified when Popp found herself in plenty of space to head in Germany's opener.

England are next in action on Tuesday night when they face the Czech Republic in their final fixture of 2019.

Neville will be hopeful his side can end the year on a more positive note when they make the trip across Europe.