Cardiff City vs Bristol City Live Stream Score Updates EFL Championship 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Warnock: Bogle deserves his chanceHe told Sky Sports: "I'm looking forward to watching him play to be honest [Bogle]. I can't believe he's still with us after we had a fallout last year. But he's come back this season a completely different person so hopefully he has a good game."
Bristol City team news: Taylor Moore and Han-Noah Massengo are replaced by Ádám Nagy and Nathan Baker.
(Bentley, Nagy, Baker, Brownhill [C], O’Dowda, Weimann, Watkins, Kalas, Rowe, Williams, Pereira)
Cardiff City team news: Omar Bogle and Lee Tomlin come in for the injured Joe Ralls and suspended Danny Ward.
(Etheridge, Peltier, Nelson, Flint, Bennet, Pack [C], Bacuna, Tomlin, Mendez-Laing, Hoilett, Bogle)
Bristol’s league finishes have gradually improve across the last five seasons, and after an 8th place finish last year, many feel as though they are now well-equipped to mount a serious push for the playoffs. A win today would take the Robins into 6th place, but Cardiff - with their aerial prowess and second ball-winning speciality - can give anyone a game. If Bristol can match the fight and physicality of Cardiff, then their quality should pull them through.
The two sides haven’t met since February 2018, when Cardiff edged it 1-0 courtesy of an 82nd minute Kenneth Zohore goal. Cardiff would win promotion that year - but ultimately come straight back down. And - despite possessing the bulk of the squad that saw them miss out on Premier League survival by only a point last season - the Bluebirds have suffered an indifferent return to the Championship, sitting in 14th place.
Despite lying in different countries, Bristol and Cardiff consider themselves local rivals - Ashton Gate is less than 44 miles away from the Cardiff City Stadium. The Severnside derby is markedly more feisty at Ashton Gate, though, as Cardiff also have a big rivalry with Swansea City.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of Cardiff City vs Bristol City. The match kicks off at 12:00 GMT but until then we’ll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Toby Bowles. Make sure you stay following.
Johnson relishing the occasion"This is what we love about football, these local derbies," Johnson told Sky Sports.
He continued: "Our fans will be here in force so we've got to make sure we put on a good show. We haven't got an unbelievable record here and we're aware of that - but it will be a great day to change it. "