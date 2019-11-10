Cardiff City vs Bristol City Live Stream Score Updates EFL Championship 2019
Johnson relishing the occasion

"This is what we love about football, these local derbies," Johnson told Sky Sports.

He continued: "Our fans will be here in force so we've got to make sure we put on a good show. We haven't got an unbelievable record here and we're aware of that - but it will be a great day to change it. "

Warnock: Bogle deserves his chance

He told Sky Sports: "I'm looking forward to watching him play to be honest [Bogle]. I can't believe he's still with us after we had a fallout last year. But he's come back this season a completely different person so hopefully he has a good game."
Bristol City team news: Taylor Moore and  Han-Noah Massengo are replaced by Ádám Nagy and Nathan Baker.

(Bentley, Nagy, Baker, Brownhill [C], O’Dowda, Weimann, Watkins, Kalas, Rowe, Williams, Pereira)

Cardiff City team news: Omar Bogle and Lee Tomlin come in for the injured Joe Ralls and suspended Danny Ward.

(Etheridge, Peltier, Nelson, Flint, Bennet, Pack [C], Bacuna, Tomlin, Mendez-Laing, Hoilett, Bogle)

Bristol’s league finishes have gradually improve across the last five seasons, and after an 8th place finish last year, many feel as though they are now well-equipped to mount a serious push for the playoffs. A win today would take the Robins into 6th place, but Cardiff - with their aerial prowess and second ball-winning speciality - can give anyone a game. If Bristol can match the fight and physicality of Cardiff, then their quality should pull them through.
The two sides haven’t met since February 2018, when Cardiff edged it 1-0 courtesy of an 82nd minute Kenneth Zohore goal. Cardiff would win promotion that year - but ultimately come straight back down. And - despite possessing the bulk of the squad that saw them miss out on Premier League survival by only a point last season - the Bluebirds have suffered an indifferent return to the Championship, sitting in 14th place.
Despite lying in different countries, Bristol and Cardiff consider themselves local rivals - Ashton Gate is less than 44 miles away from the Cardiff City Stadium. The Severnside derby is markedly more feisty at Ashton Gate, though, as Cardiff also have a big rivalry with Swansea City.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of Cardiff City vs Bristol City. The match kicks off at 12:00 GMT but until then we’ll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Toby Bowles. Make sure you stay following.
