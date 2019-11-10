Wolves vs Aston Villa: Live Stream Text Commentary in Premier League 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Neves approaches the ball and strikes it home. His third goal of the season.
41' The hosts are in front just before the break!
Ruben Neves the usual suspect scores from the edge of the box. What a strike from the Portuguese following Moutinho's assist.
Tyrone Mings is booked for the challenge. Wolves have a free-kick outside the box.
Wolves 6-1 Villa
The hosts initially claimed for a penalty but nothing has been given after VAR check is completed
0-0
But soon after, the home fans start chanting "We've got Neves.."
This is the last thing Smith would have wanted..
Jed Steer looks injuried as he is taken off the pitch by Villa's medics.
What a blow for Aston Villa!
A forced sub for the visitors as Orjan Haskjold Nyland comes on to replace Steer.
Corner for Wolves, Moutinho to take.
Kick-off in five minutes..
Jed Steer and Ezri Konsa make their first starts in the Premier League.
No Jack Grealish, who is still recovering from an injury.
Romain Saiss, Jonny Otto and Diogo Jota are introduced back into the starting XI, replacing Maximilian Kilman, Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto.
The Villans have 55 victories, there have been 32 draws and Wolves have claimed victory on 39 occasions.
Whereas Villa will remain 17th with a loss but could jump past Wolves with a win, one point clear their Midlands rivals.
After a slow start to the season, the Mexican is finally starting to get back to what made him so critical to Wolves' successful push for the Europa League qualification.
He has bagged four goals in his last five games.
Wesley Moraes (Aston Villa)
The Brazilian has had to fill Tammy Abraham's boots at the start of the season. He has been productive on the road this season, including a hat-trick at Norwich on their 5-1 win. The absence of Willy Boly will mean that Wesley will fancy his chances in testing Wolves' backline.
He has scored four goals in his last three away games.
Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane, Grealish, Wesley, Trezeguet.
If he’s fit, I’ll play him. He’s been performing to top levels at the moment, I wouldn’t want him on the bench.”
Willy Boly is the confirmed absence Sunday's clash.
Former Academy player, Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt due to a back injury but will be re-assessed ahead of Sunday.
Matt Doherty is back to fitness after suffering an injury scare that forced him off against Arsenal last weekend.
Aston Villa team news:
Dean Smith is hoping Jack Grealish can make it back to the squad after the midfielder missed the defeat against Liverpool but there is a 50-50 chance he will play.
Frederic Guilbert is fully fit after sustaining a dead leg against Liverpool. While Jota (hernia) and Keinan Davis (hamstring) will both be unavailable to feature.
James Chester is close to returning.
3 added minutes.