Wolves vs Aston Villa: Live Stream Text Commentary in Premier League 2019

60 LIVE live icon gif
45' 

3 added minutes.

1-0 Wolves!
Another classic goal by the Portuguese. A free-kick from Moutinho lays the ball into the path of Neves.

 

Neves approaches the ball and strikes it home. His third goal of the season.

GOAL!!

41' The hosts are in front just before the break!

 

Ruben Neves the usual suspect scores from the edge of the box. What a strike from the Portuguese following Moutinho's assist. 

40' Neves' long shot finds Traore in the right flank but Tyrone Mings fouls him.

 

Tyrone Mings is booked for the challenge. Wolves have a free-kick outside the box.

Total attempts thus far:

Wolves 6-1 Villa

34' Doherty is bought down in the box by Targett who is left injured in the process.

 

The hosts initially claimed for a penalty but nothing has been given after VAR check is completed

The hosts have held the most possession so far..
30' Wesley's header straight at Rui Patricio.
15 minutes until half-time.

 

0-0

26' Nakamba gets booked in an attempt to stop Diogo Jota from around 40 yards from Villa's goal.
25' Traore's cross from the right wing meets Jota as he heads staight at Nyland.
Aston Villa fans are being heard at Molineux. 

 

But soon after, the home fans start chanting "We've got Neves.."

21' Diogo Jota conducts the ball to the box in order to pass it to Traore in a through ball, but Traore fails to reach it.
19' Neves' shot outside the box meets Jonny in the six yard box, who crosses the ball to Jimenez, but his shot is just wide.
No danger following El Ghazi's free-kick 
15' Guilbert is fouled by Diogo Jota. El Ghazi to take the free-kick
An injury to Steer's right achilles forced Villa to make an early sub. This is another concern for Dean Smith alongside Grealish on the sidelines.

This is the last thing Smith would have wanted..

11' Romain Saiss is booked for fouling Aston Villa's John McGinn.
Wolves have started better than Villa, as a few chances fell their way and the hosts have kept most possession..
Not a great start for Dean Smith's side..
OFF THE BAR!!
6' Wolves back in possession, Villa's Steer forced into action after a cross from Doherty.

Jed Steer looks injuried as he is taken off the pitch by Villa's medics.

 

What a blow for Aston Villa!

A forced sub for the visitors as Orjan Haskjold Nyland comes on to replace Steer.

4' Doherty shots from inside the box but the ball is deflected on Tyrone Mings.

 

Corner for Wolves, Moutinho to take.

3' Former Villa player, Adama Traore crosses the ball from the right wing but the cross is cleared by Nakamba.
2' A scrappy start for both sides..
1
We're underway at Molineux..
Both teams make their way out to the pitch.

Kick-off in five minutes..

Remembrance Sunday!
Wolves look to top up their six unbeaten run in the Premier League.

 

 

Both teams are in the building..
20 minutes to go..
The Molineux awaits..
Conor Coady will make his 200th appearance for the club.

 

Whereas Dean Smith made two changes from their last Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

Jed Steer and Ezri Konsa make their first starts in the Premier League.

No Jack Grealish, who is still recovering from an injury.

Nuno made three changes from their last European fixture against Slovan Bratislava.

Romain Saiss, Jonny Otto and Diogo Jota are introduced back into the starting XI, replacing Maximilian Kilman, Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto.

Team News:
Just over an hour until kick-off.
Head-to-head:
Aston Villa holds the best head-to-head record over the Wolves.

The Villans have 55 victories, there have been 32 draws and Wolves have claimed victory on 39 occasions.

 

Wolves could go 7th with if they achieve their third win today or drop to 16th if they lose.

Whereas Villa will remain 17th with a loss but could jump past Wolves with a win, one point clear their Midlands rivals.

Ones to watch:
Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

After a slow start to the season, the Mexican is finally starting to get back to what made him so critical to Wolves' successful push for the Europa League qualification.

 

He has bagged four goals in his last five games.

 

Wesley Moraes (Aston Villa)

The Brazilian has had to fill Tammy Abraham's boots at the start of the season. He has been productive on the road this season, including a hat-trick at Norwich on their 5-1 win. The absence of Willy Boly will mean that Wesley will fancy his chances in testing Wolves' backline.

 

He has scored four goals in his last three away games.

 

Predicted XI's
Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Vallejo, Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny, Jimenez, Cutrone.


Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane, Grealish, Wesley, Trezeguet.

Dean Smith on Jack Grealish:
"I fully expected him to train this week by now, but he’s had quite a big bleed on the calf from the kick (against Man City) and he’s been struggling with that but, hopefully, after 24 hours of massage, ice and breaking it down, we can actually get him on the training ground and he’ll be OK for the game but, at the moment, he’s 50-50 as he hasn’t been on the training ground.

If he’s fit, I’ll play him. He’s been performing to top levels at the moment, I wouldn’t want him on the bench.”

Team News:
Wolves team news:

Willy Boly is the confirmed absence Sunday's clash.

Former Academy player, Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt due to a back injury but will be re-assessed ahead of Sunday.

Matt Doherty is back to fitness after suffering an injury scare that forced him off against Arsenal last weekend.

 

Aston Villa team news:

Dean Smith is hoping Jack Grealish can make it back to the squad after the midfielder missed the defeat against Liverpool but there is a 50-50 chance he will play.

Frederic Guilbert is fully fit after sustaining a dead leg against Liverpool. While Jota (hernia) and Keinan Davis (hamstring) will both be unavailable to feature. 

James Chester is close to returning.

 

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our VAVEL UK’s live text coverage between Wolves v Aston Villa. I’m Bruna Reis and I will be taking you through the news prior to kick-off from Molineux.
