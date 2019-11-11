Premier links, one-game wonders and freestyling saviours: The 2007 FA Trophy Final

The 2006-07 FA Trophy Final was historical for a number of reasons, not least because it was the first to be hosted at the new Wembley Stadium.

The game between Kidderminster Harriers and Stevenage Borough presented the record attendance in the competition to date, a fantastic 53,262. And the drama did not disappoint for the visiting spectators as Kidderminster entered the half-time break two goals to the good before a thrilling comeback from Stevenage ensured they won the first of two FA Trophy titles in three years.

But the FA Trophy that day also presented a platform for dreams to be created - and some to start drawing to a close.

Old and new

Having previously been a fourth official for an FA Trophy Final, former Premier League referee Chris Foy was selected for his first ever competitive final. Two years later he would take charge of the League Cup Final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before blowing the whistle in the 2010 FA Cup Final when Chelsea defeated Portsmouth 1-0.

But the links to the Premier League stretched much further than the officials. Defender Jeff Kenna won the top-flight title with Blackburn Rovers and was bringing down time on his career during a brief spell with Kidderminster.

The former Republic of Ireland international was joined by Steve Guppy as the first two players to experience football at both the old and new Wembley stadiums.

Guppy, who played in the Premier League for Leicester City, was on the opposing side that day but was substituted on the 63-minute mark with Stevenage still 2-1 behind. It was a replacement that was of huge importance - more on that later.

Embed from Getty Images

11 minutes of fame...

Kenna and Guppy were not the only players with such high-profile links. Also in the Stevenage team was a future Millwall legend, Steve Morison, now of Shrewsbury Town, who scored 10 goals in 53 appearances for Norwich City between 2011 and 2013. Morison would score the winning goal in the FA Trophy Final with just two minutes to play.

Even unused substitute Jamie Slabber has a tenuous link with the Premier League - at the age of 18 he played his one and only Premier League match, coming on for the last 11 minutes of a Spurs fixture against Liverpool. He would set up a goal for Teddy Sheringham during that period but never played at Premier League level again. In fact, he only even represented Stevenage four times.

...and no minutes at all?

But the turning point in that FA Trophy Final was when a Jamaican football freestyler, Craig Dobson, replaced Guppy with less than 30 minutes to play.

Such was the impact of Dobson that he earned Man of the Match after scoring the equaliser just 11 minutes after coming on.

Dobson was another player at Wembley to be capped at international level - or was he? Whilst it was reported that the midfielder made a late substitute appearance for Jamaica against Ireland during a 2004 friendly at The Valley, certain media outlets claim that he did not set foot on the pitch at all...

Incidentally, the man he replaced, Steve Guppy, was officially capped once by England, against Belgium in 2009. He remains the only footballer to have played for England Under-21, England C, England B and the full England teams.