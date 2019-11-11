Vardy insists there's 'a long way to go' amidst Leicester's top four charge

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has insisted that the Foxes still have plenty of work to do despite a tremendous start to the new season.

After 12 matches in the Premier League season, Brendan Rodgers' troops sit second and built on their brilliant start by defeating Arsenal 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, with Vardy netting the opening goal of the match.

Following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend, Leicester were assured of second heading into the November international break but Vardy is adamant there is still a long way to go before Leicester earn their return to European football.

'There's a long way to go'

Talking to LCFC.com following the victory over the Gunners, the 32-year-old said: "There’s a long way to go so we’ll look forward to a few days off with it being an international break and then we’ll come back firing for the game after it.

"The creativity we’ve got in the side and the attacking players we have is only going to benefit the team and we’ve got another two goals today so we’ll make sure we’re ready for the next one," Vardy continued.

"We take each game as it comes, it’s a long slog, especially when it comes to December, there’s lots of fixtures coming up, so we’ll keep working hard."

'I'm always willing to learn'

Leicester now sit nine points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United and are in an excellent place to return to Europe. Their victory over Arsenal could go a long way in seeing them having another memorable campaign.

A key to their stunning start to the season under Rodgers has been Vardy himself. The forward has been in stunning form having bagged 11 goals in 12 Premier League games, including scoring in his last four games and six out of his last ten games against Arsenal.

He said that due to work in training with his teammates, he has captured arguably the best form of his career.

Vardy said: "I’m always willing to learn, I’m doing tactics with the gaffer, I’m always there trying to give 100 per cent and it’s paying dividends for myself.

"I’m playing, with my conversion rate, probably the best that I ever have, but we’ve got to keep going."