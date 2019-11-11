Daniel James: we're really enjoying our football at the minute

Manchester United's 22-year old ace Daniel James has said he shows no fear of intimidation towards opposition players during physical battles.

The youngster, who celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday again impressed during United’s 3-1 win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. One run drew a free-kick when Lewis Dunk upended him – the Brighton defender was booked – as a result of the dead ball kick, United forced their second, a Davy Pröpper own goal.

James also caused Dan Burn to be shown a yellow card for a harsh challenge, yet the Welshman likes to display a steeliness when brought down.

Physicality

“I’ve been used to it,” said James. “Last season in the Championship [with Swansea] I had a lot of hits. If a defender hits you and you stay down he might think he’s got the better of you, so to get up and keep going is important.

“I’ve always had it [this mentality]. It’s important to keep getting back up. It’s part of the game. If I can get forward and win free-kicks high up then it’s good.”

The victory lifted United to seventh with 16 points after 12 games, and, alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, James is helping to form a promising attack.

“We’re really enjoying our football at the minute,” he said. “Maybe it’s taken a few weeks to mould but we’ve all got that connection together and it’s important.”

Rashford’s goal was his ninth in 17 games in all competitions for United with three league assists, while Martial has five in 10 appearances with three league assists, and James has three in 16 with two assists.

Resurgence

Following Martial’s return from injury United’s form has improved, winning five out of their seven matches with just one defeat.

“Since he’s come back in we’ve got that focal point,” James said. “He’s a great link-up player. He can come short or go in behind. It’s been important for me and for Marcus since he’s come back into the team to get that interlink. Since he’s come back he’s got goals and he’s got assists and he’s been great.”

James also believes Manchester United's high press has been a key reason behind the team's improvement in recent weeks.

"The gaffer at the start of the season... it was about moulding us as a team," James said. "As the weeks have gone by, the interplay... We played at Norwich and played at Chelsea, that interplay, creating chances going forward.

"That high press obviously is a big thing for us. Winning the ball high up and going on the counter and that's how we got our goals [against Brighton]."

United return to action at Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on November 24 and James has called on his teammates to keep their good form going leading into a crucial period in the season.

"Getting those three points going into the international break is massive," James said.

"We have a lot of games when we get back, Several cups and obviously the Premier League but we've just got to take every game in our stride and believe we can win every game because we've got the ability to do so."