Yedlin curses VAR ruining his special moment

Steve Bruce got his first win at St James' Park as Newcastle United manager against AFC Bournemouth.

It was DeAndre Yedlin who levelled things up with his first goal on Tyneside, however, the celebrations were muted.

That was because the full-back was awaiting the decision of VAR to run the rule over the strike.

Ruining those special moments

Yedlin flung himself to ensure his first goal at St James' Park would be a memorable one as his diving header nestled into the back of the net.

However, despite the goal Yedlin will remember it for the wrong reasons as VAR continues to divide opinions.

He spoke after the game: "Nobody wants to look stupid by celebrating on offside goal.

"But at the end of the day, it counted.

"I just did what I had to do to get the ball in the back of the net."

Despite it still being a proud moment for Yedlin he was unsure as to whether or not it was intended for his head or even gone in.

He added: "I know when Allan Saint-Maxmin has the ball in that situation and he's coming back to shoot I need to take a gamble and come in.

"I didn't know if it was on target, but I might as well make it on target.

"It managed to hit my head and go in.

"I didn't really know much about it at first and I didn't hear the crowd react, so maybe I thought it was offside.

A goal to mark a milestone

Yedlin made his 100th appearance for Newcastle last week against West Ham United where he saw a goal disallowed.

However, on his 101st appearance, he thumped home a header in front of 44,000 people.

He spoke of his pride: "I'm very happy because I never thought I might be here.

"Growing up in America and seeing a big club like Newcastle is something I never thought I'd get the chance to do.

"But to get 100 appearances for the club is an honour."