Czech Republic vs England: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's International Friendly

"I love this job and this set of players and I believe in what we are doing, and they believe in me."
"She felt she had let the team down on Saturday. We have taken that decision away from her, she agreed with me to be fair."
The midfielder joined Slavia Prague in the summer and started in their 8-0 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League last month.
She told zeny.fotbal: "Recently we played with Slavia and Arsenal. I hope that we will do better and succeed by getting a good result.
"I would like it to be a nice match, that we create chances and not play only defensively."
Ellen White and Steph Houghton are among those who won't be featuring tomorrow night as they manage their game time. White has only recently returned from injury.
Last time out, the Czech Republic beat Azerbaijan 4-0 and their only group loss so far has come against Spain, in a 1-5 home defeat last month.
There has been no upturn in form, as they fell to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Germany on Saturday night.
The game is scheduled to kick-off at 19:15 GMT.
