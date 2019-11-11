Czech Republic vs England: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's International Friendly
Image: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

How to Watch
Czech Republic vs England will be broadcast live on BBC Four.

Alternatively, you can follow our live text commentary right here on VAVEL!

Neville refuses to walk away
"If I walked away from that challenge I'd be ashamed of myself and my family would be ashamed in me," he said to BBC Sport.

"I love this job and this set of players and I believe in what we are doing, and they believe in me."

Nikita Parris off penalties
To BBC Sport, Phil Neville said: "That is something that we need to protect her from.

"She felt she had let the team down on Saturday. We have taken that decision away from her, she agreed with me to be fair."

A tough test for the Czech Republic
Michaela Khyrova made her senior debut against Azerbaijan on Thursday night.

The midfielder joined Slavia Prague in the summer and started in their 8-0 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League last month.

She told zeny.fotbal: "Recently we played with Slavia and Arsenal. I hope that we will do better and succeed by getting a good result.

"I would like it to be a nice match, that we create chances and not play only defensively."

 

Early England Team News
Alex Greenwood and Jodie Taylor have both withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

Ellen White and Steph Houghton are among those who won't be featuring tomorrow night as they manage their game time. White has only recently returned from injury.

The Czech Republic's Euros Qualifying Campaign
Tonight's hosts currently sit second in qualifying Group D on goal difference, having played a game more than Spain.

Last time out, the Czech Republic beat Azerbaijan 4-0 and their only group loss so far has come against Spain, in a 1-5 home defeat last month. 

 

England's disappointing form
The Lionesses have won just one game since their semi-final loss to the USA in the FIFA World Cup, their victory coming last month against Portugal.

There has been no upturn in form, as they fell to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Germany on Saturday night.

Kick-off time
This match will be taking place at the Stadion Střelecký ostrov in České Budějovice, Czech Republic.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 19:15 GMT.

Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this International friendly between the Czech Republic and England.

My name is Hannah Pinnock and I'll be taking you through the action, as it happens.

