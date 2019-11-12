Report: United to offer Chong new deal despite Juventus interest

Tahith Chong’s future at Old Trafford has been under threat in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old perhaps hasn’t had the opportunities he’d have hoped for this season, but then when given the chance, his performances haven’t been at the standard expected to break into the first-team on a consistent basis.

With his contract expiring in June, there have been reports about interest from elsewhere.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports from Italy emerged that Chong would not re-sign at United and that Juventus will act swiftly in a big to secure the young Dutchman.

United will also be wary of the top brass in Juventus' transfer dealings who have made a habit of finding value in the market in recent years.

The Bianconeri signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers this summer as well as the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Emre Can and Dani Alves on a free transfer previously.

If Chong was to move to Juventus, it would be a carbon copy of Paul Pogba's move from United in 2016, with the Frenchman eventually re-signing for United for a then-world record fee of £89m.

At the beginning of this November, Chong's agent Erkan Alkan said: “It is true that top clubs keep an eye on the situation around Tahith. But it’s still early in the season. We are quietly waiting to see what United will come up with or else we will see what is best for Tahith’s development next summer.”

At the time, it was claimed that Manchester United hadn’t yet offered the Dutchman a renewal, and there appears to have been progress since then.

Chong, who has represented the Netherlands at U21 level, joined United from Feyenoord in 2016 and claimed the club's reserve team Player of the Year award in 2019.

That personal success came on the back of being named Young Player of the Year the previous season and big things are understandably expected.

Away with Jong Oranje, Chong has been speaking to the Dutch media, which spiralled plenty of interest in the media.

Voetbal Primeur take comments given to Veronica Inside (a TV show), and quote Chong as saying: “I am currently a player of Manchester United and the season is in full swing. My focus is on that. The contract will come naturally. I am now focusing on this season.”

In terms of a possible loan in January, he said: “I keep all options open. But it is important to keep my focus on the season. I will see where it goes.”

Goal NL quote him as saying to Fox Sports (also via video): “Yes, they offered it (a new deal), but at the moment the season is also in full swing.”

Meanwhile, Chong has told Voetbal International that he’ll “Discuss with my family what is best”.

Seemingly there's a strong possibility of a new contract on the table and perhaps a loan in the winter transfer window. Should there be no extension by then, an exit could look increasingly likely.

However, unless Chong isn’t being honest with the Dutch media, the Italian claims that the United youngster has already decided to leave are false.