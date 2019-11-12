Newcastle set to be without Lascelless until next year

Jamaal Lascelles is set to be sidelined for two months after going off injured against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The captain was pushed into Martin Dubravka by Callum Wilson which saw Lascelles require treatment.

Despite attempting to continue he was taken off before half-time and left St James' Park on crutches and with his knee in a brace.

Chance to shine

Lascelles had played every minute in the Premier League up until his injury which leaves a space in Steve Bruce's back five.

It is expected that Bruce will show loyalty in Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark and then one of Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar or Florian Lejeune taking the final spot.

The latter two have been recovering from injuries themselves with Schar pulling out of the Switzerland squad to continue his recovery.

A statement was released regarding this news: "Schar will miss Switzerland’s European Championship qualifiers against Georgia and Gibraltar as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

"The 27-year-old has missed Newcastle United’s last three Premier League fixtures, and will continue to work towards a return to full fitness at the Magpies’ Benton training centre while his country attempt to secure their qualification for next summer’s EURO 2020 tournament."

However, the captain being injured means Newcastle United will be without his leadership, as well as Matt Ritchie suffering a setback in his recovery.

More injuries for Bruce deal with

It did not look good for Lascelles who was on crutches leaving the stadium, however, Bruce could not give an immediate update on the injury during his post-match press conference.

However, it is now being reported that Lascelles has ligament damage meaning he will not be able to kick a ball until January.

It will be a tough decision for Bruce to make with Dummett performing well when he replaced Lascelles against the Cherries, but fan favourites Schar and Lejeune offer something different.

They allow the Magpies to start quicker attack from the back because of their calmness on the ball as well as an excellent range of passing.