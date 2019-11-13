Chris Wood wants the momentum to continue for Burnley

Chris Wood helped Burnley secure a 3-0 win against West Ham, returning back to his best after being two games out with an injury.

Burnley bounced back from their 3-0 loss against Sheffield United last weekend and delivered a superb performance to put more pressure on the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Return to winning ways?

The Clarets ended their three-game losing run and Wood will be looking to continue his goalscoring run after the international break.

His New Zealand side faced Republic of Ireland on Thursday and will travel to Lithuania this weekend.

As quoted from the official Burnley FC website, Wood said: "It was a pretty good performance from the team. It was nice to bounce back like that. We needed to and now we put our front foot forward. We know we can do it, we know we're a good side and we know we can put a performance together and we showed that."

Partnership with Barnes continues to flourish

Wood scored his sixth goal of the season against West Ham to put his side 2-0 up just before the interval. This was after an opener by Ashley Barnes that got the home side up and running early on in the first half.

Wood and Barnes signed new deals last week and Wood hopes that the relationship between him and Barnes on the pitch continues to worry defenders in the near future.

"I think we clicked very well," he added. "We have ever since our days at Brighton and it was nice to be back on the field with him and nice to be back on the field full-stop.

"It was a good performance and a good three points for us."