Sam Kerr signs for Chelsea Women until 2022

Chelsea announced the signing this morning, however, Sam Kerr will not join the club until the transfer window opens on the 27th of December.

Leaving Emma Hayes with over a month in limbo of forming a side that could work around the 26-year-old without her being eligible to play.

Possible impact

The signing of Sam Kerr is one that could prove to change the entire dynamic of the top-end of the Women‘s Super League.

Going into a historic inaugural Women‘s Football Weekend, the Blues top the table. Kerr's goalscoring prowess could help them in their push for the WSL title and Champions League qualification

Her first game will be on the fifth of January at home to Reading in the WSL, with the Australian able to play the final eleven matches of the season.

Fran Kirby has been the main threat going forward in Emma Hayes' squad, but with her already suffering from a number of injuries it is clear to see how influential Kerr could become.

Chelsea are the only club who are still unbeaten in all competitions, dispatching Arsenal in front of over 4000 fans at Kingsmeadow.

Manchester City may be on twelve points after their first five games, however, their form on the pitch has slumped over the past month with their only win coming in the Continental Cup against Birmingham City and Nick Cushing's side bowing out of the Champions League

First time in Europe

Chelsea have fought off tough opposition in Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to sign the 26-year-old.

It will be the first time that Kerr has applied her trade outside of the United States or Australia, joining after a period in the NWSL with Chicago Red Stars.

In the USA, she holds the record for the most goals in the NWSL and also broke her own record for most goals in a single NWSL season in the 2019 campaign, 18.

She was the league's MVP despite missing games whilst at the Women's World Cup, and is regarded as one of the game's top.

In Austalia's W-League, Kerr made her name and was one of the players who helped to boost the game's international exposure.

At Perth Glory from 2014-2019, she scored 52 goals in only 49 appearances.

She is also the captain of her national side, the Matildas, and has racked up 82 appearances whilst earning herself the armband.

At this year's World Cup she consistently produced top-level performances- including scoring four in a 4-1 win versus Jamaica to send Australia out of group C.