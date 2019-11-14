Tranmere Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Live Stream Score Commentary in Sky Bet League One 2019
BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Tranmere's Kieron Morris is challenged by Southend United's Tim Dieng during the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Southend United at Prenton Park on October 18, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

If you could level one criticism at Wycombe this season, it is that they also lack a cold, clinical finisher. Adebayo Akinfenwa is without doubt their most famous player, a social media icon purely as a result of his unique, burly physical stature. The 37-year-old has featured in all of Wycombe's 16 league games this season, starting 11 times. The 'beast' is seemingly first-choice striker this season but, worryingly, has never netted at elite League One goalscoring rates.

Akinfenwa's highest goal tally for Wycombe is 17 from  back in the 2017/18 season when Ainsworth's side earned promotion from League Two. Last season, he made 36 league appearances but scored only seven goals and although he has already nearly reached that tally this season (with 5 goals), his figures are far from promotion-winning: something Wycombe should certainly be pursuing after their bright start to the season. 

Ipswich town have the aforementioned James Norwood, 3rd place Peterborough are spoilt for choice with Ivan Toney and Mohamed Eisa on 12 goals each while 5th place Fleetwood have Paddy Madden, on 10 goals. Not possessing an elite striker at League One level could well be Wycombe's downfall in the promotion race.

The departure of talisman James Norwood in the summer was always going to leave a void in the Tranmere team, but their inability to replace him has made it all the more conspicuous. 

Tranmere have scored 20 goals this season: a respectable figure. The issue though, is that Stefan Payne - the centre-forward they signed from  Bristol Rovers in the summer - has netted only four of them, an inescapable disparity from the goalscoring records of Norwood who, across a four year period at Prenton Park, amassed an incredible ratio of almost one goal every two matches.

Tranmere, of course, do not have the requisite transfer funds to go out and recruit a proven, elite-level League One striker yet there are plenty of young forwards out there tearing their hair out for some first team action.  Rushian Hepburn-Murphy arrived on loan from Aston Villa in the summer but has also notched only three goals. Rovers may well have to utilise the loan market again come January. 

League One is a gruelling, unrelenting  league though. The games come thick and fast so there is no time to admire your work, and - in the case of Tranmere - a barren run of form could easily see you slip into the danger zone. Rovers can be thankful this season for the woeful Southend United, Bolton's points deduction and Bury's liquidation, but if they wish to solidify their position in League One for the long-term, home form will be key. Not just against other relegation candidates, but it is also important to make it difficult for the high-flying sides like Wycombe and Ipswich. 
The last meeting - on the 9th November - saw an action-packed 2-2 draw, with Tranmere's Keiron Morris firing home a brace to force the tie into a replay. Wycombe will be hoping for a win this time out, however, as it would boost them three points clear of Ipswich Town in 1st place.

Though - Sunday's result aside - both sides can currently consider themselves massive overachievers. Ainsworth has performed miracles to propell a Wycombe side with one of the lowest wage and transfer budgets in the division into the upper echelons of League One, while Micky Mellon has similarly defied the odds in overseeing back-to-back promotions at Prenton Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to extend their blistering start to the season tomorrow, in what will be their second of three clashes with Tranmere Rovers in the space of 11 days.
