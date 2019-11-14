Tranmere Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Live Stream Score Commentary in Sky Bet League One 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Tranmere have scored 20 goals this season: a respectable figure. The issue though, is that Stefan Payne - the centre-forward they signed from Bristol Rovers in the summer - has netted only four of them, an inescapable disparity from the goalscoring records of Norwood who, across a four year period at Prenton Park, amassed an incredible ratio of almost one goal every two matches.
Tranmere, of course, do not have the requisite transfer funds to go out and recruit a proven, elite-level League One striker yet there are plenty of young forwards out there tearing their hair out for some first team action. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy arrived on loan from Aston Villa in the summer but has also notched only three goals. Rovers may well have to utilise the loan market again come January.
Though - Sunday's result aside - both sides can currently consider themselves massive overachievers. Ainsworth has performed miracles to propell a Wycombe side with one of the lowest wage and transfer budgets in the division into the upper echelons of League One, while Micky Mellon has similarly defied the odds in overseeing back-to-back promotions at Prenton Park.
Akinfenwa's highest goal tally for Wycombe is 17 from back in the 2017/18 season when Ainsworth's side earned promotion from League Two. Last season, he made 36 league appearances but scored only seven goals and although he has already nearly reached that tally this season (with 5 goals), his figures are far from promotion-winning: something Wycombe should certainly be pursuing after their bright start to the season.
Ipswich town have the aforementioned James Norwood, 3rd place Peterborough are spoilt for choice with Ivan Toney and Mohamed Eisa on 12 goals each while 5th place Fleetwood have Paddy Madden, on 10 goals. Not possessing an elite striker at League One level could well be Wycombe's downfall in the promotion race.