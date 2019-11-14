Premier League to offer fans more VAR information after criticism

The communication of VAR decisions in the Premier League will be tweaked from next month amid an increasing fan backlash.

Growing numbers of supporters have begun to express their opposition to the technology, which has been at the centre of great controversy.

There have been substantial complaints about the ultimate verdicts, the length of the review process and the consequences for the matchday experience.

But following a meeting on Thursday, Premier League chairmen and officials' board PGMOL affirmed their commitment to 'improving the consistency of decisions, speeding up processes and increasing communication to fans'.

It is hoped that the first two objectives will be achieved 'as officials become more experienced with the technology and protocols'.

As for the third, beginning in December, supporters inside the stadium will be told not simply that a VAR check is in progress, but also why it is being conducted.

For example, screens might now display 'Checking Penalty - Possible Handball' as opposed to merely 'Checking Penalty'.

No change in attitude to monitors

In no top-flight fixture this season has a referee elected to assess a decision with the aid of the pitchside monitors.

Officials have been told to use them sparingly, much to observers' dismay.

And that advice will continue to be handed down.

The monitors can be used, but only for incidents not initially seen by the referee or when information from the VAR is outside their 'expectation range'.

PGMOL have also resisted calls to make public the communication between the VAR and the match official since this would constitute a breach of IFAB protocol.

Fans will have to wait for fundamental changes

The parties involved at the meeting agreed that the VAR system would not be substantively changed during the season.

This is because of a supposed threat to the integrity of the competition, according to BBC Sport.

Games within the same season could otherwise be played according to significantly different rules.

Nonetheless, an overhaul is feasible for the 2020/21 campaign, with PGMOL chief Mike Riley conceding that 'improvement is required' and the league vowing to take into account supporters' views on 'how the application of VAR could be best improved'.