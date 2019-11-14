Liverpool Women vs Everton Women Preview: First Time Ever at Anfield

Coming into the game

Liverpool have endured a torrid start to the season. The Reds currently sit bottom of the league, with just a single point won so far.

Everton, on the other hand, have had a decent start. The Toffees have beaten Birmingham, Bristol City and Brighton in the Women's Super League already this season.

The last time the two sides faced each other, Liverpool got a rare win under Vick Jepson. Liverpool won the game 3-1, with goals coming from striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and wingers Niamh Charles and Amy Rodgers.

Everton have only won one of their last six Merseyside derbies away from home (D2 L3). A 2-1 win in August 2012 was the last time they did it.

Everton lost 3-0 to Manchester United last time out, they struggled to cope with United's pace and if there's something that Liverpool do actually have, it is pace.

Rinsola Babajide, Sweetman-Kirk and Charles could offer this but it's hard to look past an Everton win.

Willie Kirk's side looks quite comfortably like a top-six team. A win here could even be the final nail in the coffin for Liverpool manager, Vick Jepson.

Jepson has only won seven games in all competitions during her 54-week tenure as Liverpool boss and another loss, in what is the biggest game of the season, could be it for her.

Team News

Everton will be without the WSL top scorer, Chloe Kelly. Kelly was sent off in Everton's 3-0 loss to Manchester United in the Continental Cup before the international break.

It was really a moment of immaturity from the 21-year-old, who got her second yellow card in the last five minutes of the game.

Other than that, the Toffees should have a full team to chose from.

Several Liverpool players are dealing with little knocks here and there but their squad is pretty much completely healthy. Expect Leighanne Robe to continue at centre-half whilst Niamh Fahey is out.

Predicted Lineups

Everton have more than enough quality to step into the Kelly shaped void and will still be able to field an attacking lineup that is capable of dismantling Liverpool.

Jepson's team selection has been questionable so far this season. Her teams are increasingly difficult to predict.

Liverpool: Anke Preuss; Jemma Purfield, Sophie Bradley-Auckland, Leighanne Robe, Becky Jane; Jade Bailey, Rhiannon Roberts, Melissa Lawley; Jess Clarke, Niamh Charles, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Everton: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Esme Morgan, Kika van Es, Gabrielle George, Danielle Turner; Maéva Clemaro, Lucy Graham, Simone Magill, Inessa Kaagman, Hannah Cain; Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Key Clash: Rhiannon Roberts vs Lucy Graham

Rhiannon "Razza" Roberts has been one of the few players in this Liverpool side that has been positive. Her defensive contribution and overall domination from the number "6" role has been the difference between Liverpool only losing 1-0 here and there and being swept off their feet.

Everton's captain, Lucy Graham has been in the centre of everything good for the Toffees so far this season. She's been bossing the midfield and could do the exact same this weekend against Liverpool.

Manager's Notes

Everton manager, Willie Kirk suggests that the support will be paramount in getting a result at Anfield.

He said: "Not everybody will be involved - in terms of playing ­on the day - but everyone must appreciate the role they will have, be that on the field or off it.

"My first game in charge of Everton was a Merseyside derby last December. We won the game 2-1 and scored two brilliant goals through Inessa Kaagman and Simone Magill."

He is looking forward to the concept of playing at Anfield.

"The players are excited, the staff are excited, the Club is excited. These are the games players want to play in." Kirk said.

Liverpool manager Vick Jepson hasn't had a typical press conference or notes ahead of the derby but gave a breakdown of her players on liverpoolfc.com.

Speaking about Rinsola Babajide, Vick said: "I'm excited to see her play at Anfield and hopefully she can get a goal and an assist for us."