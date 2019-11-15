Tottenham vs Arsenal Women Preview: Spurs welcome WSL champions

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as part of Women's Football Weekend.

Spurs are one of many Women's Super League clubs using the international break as an opportunity to host their fixture at the men's' stadium.

This is the first-ever North London Derby to take place in the WSL, making Sunday's game a historic occasion in English Women's Football.

Team News

A key absentee for Spurs is Gemma Davison who is currently experiencing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Arsenal have a fully-fit squad, although the majority have been away on international duty over the last week.

The likes of Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk played every minute for their national teams.

Previous Meetings

With the hosts new to the top flight, the two sides are yet to meet each other in the WSL.

They did, however, come up against each other in pre-season where Arsenal strolled to a 6-0 victory.

They also met a few years ago in an FA Cup tie, where Arsenal recorded a 10-0 win over their rivals.

Context is important, though and the Spurs side that will step out onto the pitch on Sunday afternoon is completely different to the one Arsenal faced in 2017.

Spurs settling into the WSL

As a newly promoted side, it would've been easy to write Karen Hills' side off this season - but results have been promising and they look a team edging towards becoming a real heavyweight in the women's game.

Chelsea only just managed to edge a 1-0 victory on the opening weekend of the WSL back in September and wins over Liverpool, West Ham United and Bristol City mean they currently sit sixth in the table - only three points off Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal looking to retain title

Arsenal have started the season in fine form, only falling to defeat against Chelsea last month.

The Gunners are level on points with Manchester City, with Emma Hayes' Chelsea side one point clear at the top of the table.

Some high-scoring games in the UEFA Women's Champions League has seen Joe Montemurro's side come into Sunday's fixture in fine form - looking to close the gap on their title rivals.

It's likely Spurs will have something to say about that, however, with the home advantage and confidence on their side.

What the Spurs camp had to say...

Head coaches Juan Amoros and Karen Hills spoke to Spurs TV pre-game.

Juan said: "The experience is going to be unbelievable for everyone involved with the club.

"We see football as art and we want our fans to come and be excited with what they see.

"Whatever the result may be, we want to create excitement and for the fans to be happy with what they see."

Hills went on to say: "To have the opportunity to take our newly-established team to the new stadium and being the first managers to take them into a North London Derby is an absolute honour.

"We're excited to see the girls put the shirt on and go out there and play for us, play for them, play for their families and play for the club and make everyone proud."

Rewriting the history books

Based on previous results, Arsenal should be clear favourites for this fixture.

Their star-studded side could prove to be too much for the hosts to handle, but Spurs will no doubt fancy their chances to put right the disappointing results of the past.

The Lilywhites have already exceeded what most would've expected this season as they compete in the top half of the table and have every chance of causing a real upset on Sunday.

A huge crowd is expected to make the trip to North London to watch the makings of what is sure to become a fierce rivalry in the women's game.