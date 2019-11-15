Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women Preview: Can the Reds challenge the Blues for top spot?

The Women's Super League weekend is back and could be set to be a remarkable one between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues are at the top of the Women’s Super League table and carry a total of five games unbeaten which Emma Hayes’ side will hope to extend following an impressive win over reining champions Arsenal in October.

A victory over United on Sunday will put the hosts in an even more advantageous position to contest for the title this season. However, their closest title rivals, Arsenal, will battle for to come away with the three points and advance to first place, moving one point clear.

Manchester City and Arsenal have both recorded narrow victories over United in the opening fixtures of the 2018/19 season.

Despite the Reds’ losses to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, Casey Stoney’s side have registered five back to back wins in all competitions.

Team News:

Highly-rated Australian international striker, Sam Kerr signed for the Blues this week but will not be available to feature until January.

England international, Fran Kirby, was left out of Phil Neville’s squad for the fixture against Germany as it is believed the forward is lacking in fitness and confidence. The 26-year-old suffered a selection of serious injuries in recent seasons and could therefore be a doubt for Sunday.

Stoney’s squad is fully fit as few of their players took part in their national teams over the international break. Kirsty Hanson, Mary Earps and Jackie Groenen were the only three players absent on international duty.

Predicted line-ups:

Chelsea predicted line-ups: Berger, Mjelde, Bright, Ericsson, Andersson, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Ji, Bachmann, England.

Manchester United line-ups: Earps, A. Turner, McManus, M. Turner, Ladd, Zelem, Galton, Groenen, Hanson, James.

Recent form:

Both teams go into Sunday’s game on the back of wins. Chelsea have won four and drawn one of their five games in the WSL. Meanwhile, United are yet to lose since their narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

The West London club have scored more goals than any other team so far this season, with midfielders Ji So Yun, Beth England and Guro Reiten in notorious form.

No other duo in the WSL have combined more chances created for one another than Chelsea’s midfielders, Beth England and Reiten.

The Gunners are back on their feet after their two defeats and are capable of contesting for a top spot in the WSL.

Last five-meetings:

​Chelsea Manchester United​ ​Lewes 1-2 Chelsea Everton 0-3 Man Utd​ ​West Ham 1-3 Chelsea ​Man Utd 2-0 Reading ​Crystal Palace 0-3 Chelsea Man Utd 2-0 Man City​ ​Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal ​Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd ​Bristol City 0-4 Chelsea ​Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool

One to watch:

United's Lauren James has registered more dribbles than any other player so far in the FA Women's Super League this season.

Where to watch:

The game will take place at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, November 17 with kick-off scheduled for 14:00 GMT.

Viewers can follow the game from the FA Player app.