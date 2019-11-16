Reading Women 3-3 Bristol City Women: Goalfest at the Madejski

A total of 1,420 fans turned out to watch Reading Women and Bristol City Women play out a stunning 3-3 draw at the Madejski Stadium on Women's Football Weekend.

Reading's three goals came from Remi Allen, Brooke Chaplen, and Angharad James while Bristol equalled the Royals' tally thanks to Charlie Wellings, Yana Daniels and Ebony Salmon.

Story of the game

Reading started the game the much better side and had two chances within the first ten minutes to open the scoring. Neither Fara Williams or Brooke Chaplen was able to convert golden opportunities.

The Royals' fast and bright start did pay off though in the 17th minute when Remi Allen went bearing down on goal and slotted her effort past Sophie Baggaley with ease to give Kelly Chambers' side a deserved lead.

Cool as you like 😎@remi_allen gives @ReadingFCWomen the lead at the Madejski Stadium! pic.twitter.com/pAQWoW9FPI — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

A minute later, the Royals went 2-0 up through Brooke Chaplen. The 30-year-old striker rounded Baggaley and slotted her effort home with ease to make this a perfect start to the game by Reading.

2️⃣ goals in 2️⃣ minutes for the Royals! 👑@Brooklyn_7 races through and slots it home to double @ReadingFCWomen's advantage pic.twitter.com/uJJZzVk5xt — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

That goal for Chaplen was her third goal this season in all competitions, though her first in the FAWSL.

Bristol City looked for an immediate response to going 2-0 down and nearly found a route back into the game, but Carla Humphrey's attempt from the edge of the box sailed just over.

As the half progressed, the Robins started to grow in confidence and had chances missed by both Charlie Wellings and Carla Humphrey's.

But City did make their pressure pay off and got back into the game in the 37th minute when Charlie Wellings showed great composure to spin and fire her effort past Grace Moloney and into the bottom corner to make it game on.

Comeback on? @cwellings18 pulls one back for @bristolcitywfc with a fine effort on the turn! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lSCiI0mhWb — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

The Royals wanted to restore their two-goal cushion before half-time, but were denied by a great Sophie Baggaley save. The rebound then came out to Kristine Leine who put a rushed effort over the bar.

Both sides came out bright in the second half, with the Royals managing to finally restore their two-goal cushion. Angharad James met Fara Williams' corner with a strong header for her first Reading goal since her move from Everton

But the Robins equalised immediately and in the 49th minute, Yana Daniels tapped in from an Ebony Salmon cross. Like James, it was her first for her new club, having joined from Liverpool.

⚽️ Goals galore here at the Madejski Stadium! ⚽️@bristolcitywfc respond as @Daniels_Yana pokes in at the front post pic.twitter.com/9LzYiCF8Bz — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

The Royals then responded again and had enough chances to kill the game. Allen missed twice and Leine also had a headed chance from a corner which she failed to convert.

Going into the last quarter of the game, it was surprising that the goal cushion between the sides was still only one goal. This was due to the amount of missed chances the Royals were squandering.

The next of which came in the 78th minute when the ball worked its way out to Rachel Rowe who smashed her effort into the side netting.

But Bristol's grit and determination to stay in the game paid off in the 83rd minute when the highly-rated Ebony Salmon rounded Moloney and finished well to make it 3-3.

What. A. Game! 😅@bristolcitywfc equalise to make it 3-3 as @ebony_salmon slots it in!



A celebration to match too... 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4DEiU55bbk — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

That goal was the 18-year-old's fourth goal of the season in all competitions.

Reading made a late rally to get the win, but Bristol City were just able to hold on for the vital point.

Takeaways from the match

Bristol end the Reading curse

Prior to today, Bristol have lost their last five WSL meetings against Reading.

And for much of today, that looked like to continue.

However, this 3-3 draw has ended Reading's 100 per cent winning ratio against the Robins.

Scoring and creating chances isn't so much Bristol City's problem; it's defending

The main reason why Tanya Oxtoby's side will be fighting for survival this season is due to their defending.

Conceding three here, four against Chelsea earlier on in the season highlight the defensive frailties in this Bristol City side.

But with players like the impressive Ebony Salmon in her side who scored and assisted today- The Robins have every chance of surviving this season.

The Royals top four dreams suffer a minor blow

The Royals currently have seven points which momentarily moves them up to seventh in the table.

They are now five points off fourth place with a game in hand, so it certainly isn't a disaster.

This draw for Bristol City moves them down to 11th in the table with three points. Depending on the Liverpool result- the Robins could end the day bottom.

But this was a big point for Tanya Oxtoby's side in their fight for survival this season.