Manchester City Women vs West Ham United Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
“We have to not give City too much time on the ball. We know what they can do with the ball. They have good movements and they pass the ball well, particularly without pressure on them.
“The FA Cup Final should give us belief that we can play against the best teams in this league and be level with them. We need to be at our best for the full 90 minutes and show that this Sunday.”
“I certainly wouldn’t call this an ideal game for us because, that would be disrespectful to West Ham. It was their first season last year and they are finding out about themselves.
“We can relate to that - we had it in 2014. In our second season, we qualified for Champions League, but lost some games - every game in Women’s Super League is far more competitive now - it’s a great sign for women’s football, but also a lot harder, but when you win, it’s more satisfying.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham’s biggest ever WSL loss came at the hands of Manchester City, a 7-1 defeat in October 2018 and the blues were also 3-1 victors at the return game.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Manchester City Women vs West Ham Women!
My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.