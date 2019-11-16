Manchester City Women vs West Ham United Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Manchester City Women vs West Ham United Women.
Middag ready to return to Manchester
Joining the irons in 2018 but missing last season with an ACL injury, Tessel Middag will return to the club where her English career started but thinks that the hammers could provide tough opposition:

“We have to not give City too much time on the ball. We know what they can do with the ball. They have good movements and they pass the ball well, particularly without pressure on them.

“The FA Cup Final should give us belief that we can play against the best teams in this league and be level with them. We need to be at our best for the full 90 minutes and show that this Sunday.”

Cushing will not underestimate Irons
City boss Nick Cushing told mancity.com that his side will not underestimate a West Ham team which league position would place as weaker opposition

“I certainly wouldn’t call this an ideal game for us because, that would be disrespectful to West Ham. It was their first season last year and they are finding out about themselves.

“We can relate to that - we had it in 2014. In our second season, we qualified for Champions League, but lost some games - every game in Women’s Super League is far more competitive now - it’s a great sign for women’s football, but also a lot harder, but when you win, it’s more satisfying.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs West Ham Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

West Ham: Predicted XI
Brosnan; Baunach, Vetterlein, Flaherty, Hendrix; Middag; Galabadaarachchi, Cho, Dali, Lehmann, Leon
Manchester City: Predicted XI
Roebuck; Bonner, Campbell, Houghton, Fidalgo; Beckie, Scott, Weir, Wullaert; Stanway; White
West Ham: Team News
The Hammers' top goalscorer, Martha Thomas, should be unavailable for the game after having to depart early from her first International camp with Scotland due to injury. Apart from the striker and players who are out for the long term, the rest of Matt Beard's side should be able to take to the pitch in Sunday's early kickoff. 
Manchester City: Team News
Defender Demi Stokes missed training for City on Friday and may not feature in Nick Cushing's starting lineup. Laura Coombs is now back on a full-time basis after undergoing knee surgery at the end of September, but is not ready for Sunday.
Irons hoping for no repeat of last time
The Academy Stadium is a place that does not sit well in the memories of both West Ham players and fans.

West Ham’s biggest ever WSL loss came at the hands of Manchester City, a 7-1 defeat in October 2018 and the blues were also 3-1 victors at the return game.

City's need to improve
Nick Cushing will be looking to see his side kick on in their bid for the WSL. They have struggled for points in the past month with a downturn in form, but Sunday's game will be a chance to challenge Arsenal and Chelsea at the top end.
Kickoff time
The Manchester City Women vs West Ham Women match will be played at the Academy Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 GMT.
Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Manchester City Women vs West Ham Women

My name is Adam Millington and I'll be your host for this game.

