Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Join us!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women match.
Kirby looking forward to United test
Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby spoke to chelseafc.com about Sunday's game

 ‘I’m really looking forward to it, they have been doing well this year. I think they have shown what qualities they have in their games that they have come through, but we have had a good start to the season and we want to continue and build on that.

‘Hopefully we put in a good performance for everyone who is coming and it will be a great day. They’ve got some really good results and they brought in some quality players so it’s going to be interesting to see where both teams are at and it’s one challenge we are really looking forward to at Kingsmeadow.’

Embed from Getty Images

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Manchester United Women:
Earps, A. Turner, McManus, M. Turner, Ladd, Zelem, Galton, Groenen, Hanson, James.
Chelsea Women: Predicted XI
Berger, Mjelde, Bright, Ericsson, Andersson, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Ji, Bachmann, England.
Manchester United Women: Team news
Casey Stoney will also have a nearly full side to choose from for Sunday’s tie. The only player who may be unavailable is Kirsty Smith
Chelsea Women: Team news
Chelsea have a strong contingent of players to pick to be on the teamsheet to play at Kingsmeadow. Fran Kirby has struggled with injuries throughout the season, but she says that she will be available: 


‘I’m feeling really good, I’m working really hard in training and I’m feeling really good when I play,’ noted Kirby, who will be targeting a first goal of the season on Sunday.

Statement of intent with Kerr signing
Chelsea have made one of the biggest transfer moves in the Women’s game this week by securing the services of Australia captain Sam Kerr on a deal that will keep her with the Blues until 2022.
Could United break the blues’ streak?
Promoted to the top flight last year after their reformation before the start of the 2018/19 season, Manchester United have exceeded many people’s expectations.

They fell at the hands of Arsenal and rivals Manchester City by narrow margins of one-nil in their first two - the gunners requiring a late Daniëlle van de Donk goal to break the deadlock.
Since then, they have kicked on and have won all matches whilst not conceding a goal in the process.

Chelsea are the only team in the WSL who are still unbeaten, but Casey Stoney’s side are looking as if they will be able to provide a pertinent threat and could have the ability to dispatch the blues’ streak.

Firsts
This tie will be the first ever WSL meeting between the two, with Emma Hayes’ Chelsea going into the game as the only side still unbeaten in the league.
Kick-off time
Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women will be played at Kingsmeadow, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 GMT.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Women’s Super League match: Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women

My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.

VAVEL Logo