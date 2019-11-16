Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
‘I’m really looking forward to it, they have been doing well this year. I think they have shown what qualities they have in their games that they have come through, but we have had a good start to the season and we want to continue and build on that.
‘Hopefully we put in a good performance for everyone who is coming and it will be a great day. They’ve got some really good results and they brought in some quality players so it’s going to be interesting to see where both teams are at and it’s one challenge we are really looking forward to at Kingsmeadow.’
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
‘I’m feeling really good, I’m working really hard in training and I’m feeling really good when I play,’ noted Kirby, who will be targeting a first goal of the season on Sunday.
Welcome to Chelsea, @SamKerr1! 🙌#KerrIsBlue— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 13, 2019
They fell at the hands of Arsenal and rivals Manchester City by narrow margins of one-nil in their first two - the gunners requiring a late Daniëlle van de Donk goal to break the deadlock.
Since then, they have kicked on and have won all matches whilst not conceding a goal in the process.
Chelsea are the only team in the WSL who are still unbeaten, but Casey Stoney’s side are looking as if they will be able to provide a pertinent threat and could have the ability to dispatch the blues’ streak.
My name is Freddie Lammie and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK.