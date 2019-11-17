Virgil van Dijk becomes fifth Liverpool player to withdraw from international squad

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the Netherlands' EURO 2020 qualifier against Estonia after withdrawing from the squad for 'personal reasons'.

Ronald Koeman's side, captained by Van Dijk, secured their place at next summer's finals at the weekend with a draw away to Northern Ireland.

The Dutch Football Association have confirmed that he has left the camp, though the exact reason remains unclear.

Club-mate Georginio Wijnaldum, an unused substitute in Belfast, will stay with the Oranje for Tuesday's fixture.

England duo have also made early return

Van Dijk will likely return to Liverpool, joining up with, among others, fellow defender Joe Gomez and skipper Jordan Henderson.

Henderson, having failed to overcome the illness which ruled him out of Thursday's clash with Montenegro, did not travel to Kosovo with the rest of his England team-mates.

Likewise, Gomez, who picked up a knock in training after a substitute appearance at Wembley, was advised to stay home.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, did make the journey, and both started in the Three Lions' final qualifier.

Salah and Robertson concerns?

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson were forced to withdraw from contention for their respective nations almost immediately.

Salah has been forced to cope with an ankle problem since the beginning of October and had to be substituted against Manchester City after aggravating the issue.

He was deemed unfit for Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Robertson too was also sidelined by an ankle complaint, though the Scottish captain is likely thinking beyond this instalment of qualifiers, with his side set to fight for a EURO 2020 spot in the playoffs next spring.

It is not yet known to what extent their absences were precautionary.

Nonetheless, it may be that concerns of fatigue within the league leaders' camp have been eased ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on the resumption of the Premier League season next weekend.