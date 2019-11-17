Manchester City Women 5-0 West Ham Women: Stanway double and red card in comprehensive win

Nick Cushing's Manchester City were a rejuvenated force after the international break and raced to a 5-0 victory against West Ham United on Women's Football Weekend.

Four first-half goals set the tone of the game as City ruthlessly dominated proceedings without any respite.

The Citizens have been in mixed form and the disappointment of defeats to rivals Manchester United in the Continental Cup and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League will have been partially banished with this comprehensive victory.

Georgia Stanway marked her 100th appearance for the club with two good goals and a red card. The 20-year-old already has more goals for City than any other player at the club.

2,145 watched City dominate their opponents. It's the highest attendance away from the Etihad Stadium this season for Cushing's team.

Story of the match

As with the best teams, City established themselves without difficulty and sustained their level throughout the match. Janine Beckie's influence down the right provided the early impetus for Cushing's side. Twice she delivered threatening balls into White and Stanway waiting in the area. West Ham dealt with those but were soon put to the sword.

A loose ball in the Hammers area was prodded home by summer signing Ellen White. The 30-year-old pounced onto a Jill Scott header and deservedly put City in front. Lauren Hemp met a deep cross moments later but her looping header landed on the roof of Anna Moorhouse's net.

If West Ham hoped for any reprieve, it was not forthcoming. If City's large crowd hoped for an instant second, it too was not immediate. Chances came and went at breakneck speed as a West Ham mistake saw Caroline Weir attempt a delicate lob over Moorhouse and another effort left the Hammers 'keeper palming away an effort from Wullaert.

White nearly found her second as he met a wonderfully accurate cross from Wullaert on the volley. Her strike rose over the bar. West Ham were submissive while City were aggressive and direct. Matt Beard's team continually sought a route through City's press from their goalkicks and constantly handed possession to their opponents deep inside their own half.

The final 15 minutes of the first half finally saw City take their chances, and once the second flew past Moorhouse, two more quickly follow. Georgia Stanway got the all-important second which, such was control of City, ruled a Hammers comeback out.

Despite a crowded penalty area, White found space to poke it back to Stanway and the England international needed no backlift to send a. curling finish into the far left corner.

It was deserved and City knew it. They pounded forward to continue the rout. Stanway's 39th goal for the Blues came just four minutes after her 38th. Beckie provided the assist with a composed and well-weighted pull-back that allowed Stanway to finish first time into the bottom left corner. Hemp soon came with number four which was mainly a result of Jill Scott's excellence.

The England legend could have shot herself but paused, took a touch under pressure until Hemp arrived on her left when he played the reverse pass. Hemp duly finished for City's third in nine minutes.

A long-range drive from Hemp, that flew just over the bar, ensured the peppering of Moorhouse's goal didn't stop after the break. Stanway had been screaming for the throughball as she looked for her hat-trick. Instead, her afternoon would send be ended.

Another loss of possession from West Ham seemed fatal when White sprung at a poor pass. Her curling effort crashed into the crossbar. The fifth wasn't far away and Stanway created it. Her quality drew three West Ham defenders in and the 20-year-old spotted Wulleart to her right and pushed it out to the Belgian. Her right-footed strike flew past Moorhouse. A minute later, Stanway's dipping effort landed on the roof of the net.

A golden chance for a consolation goal arrived for the Hammers but the deficit remained at five. Leanne Kiernan pressured Beckie into one of City's only mistakes of the game but Ellie Roebuck maintained concentration to deny Kiernan's weak finish.

If Stanway's first-half double had been quick, she managed to equal it with two needless bookings that sent her down the tunnel. The second yellow card was harsh after a small trip on Adriana Leon but it was cynical. It was a lapse of concentration and discipline and means, having just returned from injury in good form, she'll now miss the next game against Everton away from home.

West Ham regained some influence on the game with a one-player advantage but City had more chances. A long ball up from Roebuck flew over both White and Longhurst but substitute Pauline Bremer couldn't finish past Moorhouse.

A late miss from Wullaert had no impact on the game but she certainly should have made it six from only 12 yards out. City faded late on with only 10 players but still could have found two or three more. West Ham's travelling fans, who made up a small number of the 2,145 in attendance, were given some excitement in injury time as they hit the post.