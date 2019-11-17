Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Arsenal Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

Tottenham Hotspur substitution:
Spurs substitution. OFF: #4 Green, ON: #23 Ayane
Tottenham Hotspur substitution:
Tottenham Hotspur substitution. OFF: #8 Chloe Peplow, ON: #19 Lucy Quinn 
GOAL Arsenal (Kim Little)
GOAL. Finally a breakthrough in the 66th minute and it goes to the reigning WSL champions Arsenal. They had been pushing for a while, and it is the skipper Kim Little, who has been one of Arsenal’s best players all game, that gets it. She receives the ball in the box and rounds one player before cutting the ball onto her left foot and firing it into the bottom corner! 
Spurs corner
Spurs win a corner, but Peplow’s ball into the box manages to breeze past everyone and go out for a goal kick. 
Pause in play
Play is briefly paused early in the second half as Hannah Godfrey goes down in her own penalty box blocking a powerful shot from a Miedema. She receives immediate treatment but is soon back up and able to continue. 
Back underway
We are back underway for the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs will be cooking to continue their first half form and put pressure on a shaky Arsenal defence, but the visitors will be looking to bounce back after their poor first half and create some chances. 
Half Time!
The half time whistle has sounded here in North also on. Arsenal started well but have struggled as the half went on, looking uncharacteristically shaky in possession and lacking in creativity. Spurs have had plenty of chances and looked on top for much of the half, but may regret not putting away any of their chances. 
McCabe hits the woodwork
Spurs have been by far the more comfortable team in the later stages of this first half, applying heavy pressure on an usually mistake-prone Arsenal. But a rare attack from Arsenal saw Katie McCabe’s powerful shot hit the bar. Spurs still look on top though with less than 5 minutes left in the first half. 
Another Arsenal mistake
A rare mistake from Arsenal’s Lia Walti, who gives the ball away in pretty much the same place as Beattie did no more than five minutes ago. The  subsequent shot is wasted though and Zinsberger can comfortably collect it. 
Big chance for Spurs
Beattie gifts Spurs the best chance of the game so far, giving away the ball on the edge of the box to leave Kit Graham one on one with Zinsberger, but Williamson tracks back and gets in the way to expertly guide the ball to safety under immense pressure. 
Free kick to Arsenal
Arsenal win a free kick on the edge of the box, but Beth Mead’s shot kicks the wall and is cleared. 
Arsenal dominating
Arsenal have dominated the early stages, with the best chance so far coming from Kim Little, but her shot was collected comfortably by Becky Spencer. 
And we’re off!
We are underway here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 
And the teams are out onto the pitch and warming up! 
Just over 5 minutes to go here in North London, and the stands are filling up fast. There are freestylers on the pitch entertaining the crowds as we wait for kick-off. 
Arsenal Women: confirmed team news
Arsenal make five changes from their shock draw against Brighton in the Conti Cup, with McCabe moving to left back  as Katrine Veje drops to the bench and Lisa Evans replacing Maier at right back. Van de Donk and Miedema also return to the starting lineup, as does Jen Beattie, who did not play in Scotland’s recent Euro 2021 qualifier as a precaution. 
Tottenham Hotspur Women: confirmed team news
Last time out Spurs faced Crystal Palace in the Conti Cup, but they make seven changes from the side that recorded a 3-0 win, including their club captain Schillaci, who only makes the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spencer also replaces Morgan in goal, and Josie Green comes in to captain the side today. 
Could Van de Donk be the difference?
Arsenal’s Danielle van de Donk boasts the highest shot conversion rate of all players to have taken at least five shots in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League so far this season, scoring with three of her seven shots in the competition (42.9%).
Amoros excited for Sunday
The Spurs head coach spoke to Spurs TV about the game:

"The experience is going to be unbelievable for everyone involved with the club.

"We see football as art and we want our fans to come and be excited with what they see.

"Whatever the result may be, we want to create excitement and for the fans to be happy with what they see."

Arsenal Women: Predicted XI
Zinsberger; McCabe, Beattie, Williamson, Evans; Little, Wälti; Mead, Nobbs, Van de Donk; Miedema
Tottenham Women: Predicted XI
Spencer; Percival, Godfrey, Filbey, Worm; Peplow; Quinn, Furness, Green, Graham; Dean
Arsenal Women: Team news
Arsenal have a full side available for Sunday’s game. Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Daniëlle van de Donk all featured for their retrospective national sides but despite the added tiredness should be fine to play.

 

Tottenham Women: Team news
A key absentee for Spurs will be Gemma Davison who is currently experiencing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
Repeat of pre-season for the Gunners?
This may be the first competitive meeting between the two, however when they faced in August it ended in a comfortable 6-0 victory for Arsenal on Jordan Nobbs’ return.

Joe Montemurro’s side will be clear favourites and will need to win in their aim to catch up to Chelsea in the WSL title race and retain the trophy. Their only loss was against the blues, and a weaker Spurs will be looking at this as a difficult game.

Spurs settling in to life in the top flight
Promoted as the second place side in the Championship last year, many thought that Karen Hills and Juan Amoros’ side would struggle with the step up to the top division. This has definitely not been the case, with the team moulding into one of the heavyweights in the WSL and a force to be reckoned with.

Unbeaten Chelsea needed a Beth England wonder goal to win in the first game, and results against Liverpool, West Ham and Bristol now mean that spurs sit sixth in the league - only three points off the gunners.

 

Sunday’s game will be the first WSL Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, and also the first women’s game at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
Kick-off time
The Tottenham Women vs Arsenal Women match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the first North London Derby of the 2019/20 FAWSL season: Tottenham Women vs Arsenal Women! 

My name is Lauren Coffman and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

