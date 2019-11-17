Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Arsenal Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
"The experience is going to be unbelievable for everyone involved with the club.
"We see football as art and we want our fans to come and be excited with what they see.
"Whatever the result may be, we want to create excitement and for the fans to be happy with what they see."
Joe Montemurro’s side will be clear favourites and will need to win in their aim to catch up to Chelsea in the WSL title race and retain the trophy. Their only loss was against the blues, and a weaker Spurs will be looking at this as a difficult game.
Unbeaten Chelsea needed a Beth England wonder goal to win in the first game, and results against Liverpool, West Ham and Bristol now mean that spurs sit sixth in the league - only three points off the gunners.
