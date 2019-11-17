Chelsea Women 1-0 Manchester United Women: Mjelde puts Blues back in top spot

Chelsea regained top spot in the Women's Super League thanks to a second-half strike from Maren Mjelde.

The Blues are now unbeaten run in six league matches following a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United.

They now wait for Arsenal’s result who are just three points behind in third place. Should the Gunners fail to get a win over Spurs, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea will be three points clear of the Gunners with Manchester City one point behind.

Chelsea didn't show their usual quality and the hosts were fortunate to see the woodwork deny United a late equaliser. Goalkeeper Anne-Katrin Berger tipped Ella Toone's volley off the bar and out.

After today’s loss, Manchester United have slipped to ninth place in the league, seven points behind the league leaders.

Story of the game

The first chance of the game fell to Chelsea’s captain Magdalena Eriksson whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box ended high in the seventh minute.

Manchester United shortly answered with a shot from Kirsty Hanson on the right side of the six-yard box which saw her effort denied by Berger in the bottom right corner.

Drama struck in the 27th minute when the Blues’ keeper Berger suffered a nasty knock from Lauren James following a through-ball from Amy Turner.

The London club eventually took back control of the game and created further chances before the break.

Casey Stoney's team appeared determined and motivated to get a goal during the first half but their attempts were stopped.

The opener for the hosts almost came before the break when Eriksson’s header from the centre of the box was missed to the left.

A further attempt in the 33rd-minute from Ji’s right-footed shot from outside the box flew above the crossbar.

Manchester United’s Lauren James was the most active during the first-half with Hayes’ side struggling to stop the 18-year-old.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby, who came off the bench in the second half, was rewarded a penalty after she was bought down by Millie Turner. The stands of Kingsmeadow erupted in the 65th minute with Norwegian Maren Mjelde making no mistake from the spot.

But United maintained determined and motivated to get something more from the game. Their chance to get level came in the 82nd minute when Ella Toone right-footed shot was saved in the top left corner.

Takeaways from the game:

Lauren James shows potential again

United’s striker exhibited her great potential, proving it all the way through the first half as Chelsea found it challenging to stop her. Various attempts came from the 18-year-old although she was unlucky to not get her name on the scoresheet. A brilliant future lies ahead for Reece James’ sister.

Record-breaking attendance

As Chelsea hosted their first-ever meeting against Manchester United, the 4,790 supporters travelled to Kingsmeadow to show their support registered a record-breaking attendance.

What next?

Chelsea’s next challenge will be against Tottenham Hotspur at home for the FA WSL Cup on Wednesday, November 20st. The Reds will also be at home for the Cup taking on Leicester City Women on November 21st.