Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal Women: Gunners continue to impress with derby victory

Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema put themselves on the scoresheet to hand Arsenal the win on another historic day in women's football.

38,262 was the attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon, a new Women's Super League record.

The first-half may have been evenly matched, but the visitors' quality shone through second-half as they ended the game two goals to the good.

Story of the game

It was Arsenal who worked the first chance of the game with Miedema and Danielle van de Donk combining, Miedema's eventual shot was comfortably held by Spurs' keeper Rebecca Spencer.

On 12 minutes Miedema once again had the opportunity to put the visitors ahead, but a heavy touch from the no.11 allowed Spencer to get down and make the save.

It was all Tottenham from then on, as the hosts grew into the game and started to cause Arsenal's backline some problems.

Rianna Dean was played through, but a sliding tackle from Leah Williamson prevented her from getting a shot away.

Moments later Kit Graham had a shot on goal, but Manuela Zinsberger was called into action for the first time and made the save.

On the 30 minute mark, the chances came in quick succession for Tottenham as Rachel Furness had a go from distance.

Some lacklustre defending from the Gunners gifted Tottenham another opportunity as they weren't alive to a long ball from Anna Filbey.

Dean took the shot on but the angle was tight and it flashed across the face of goal.

Graham then had another chance, arguably the best of the first-half as she found herself in space just outside the box.

Her effort flew just wide of the post, but it looked a certain goal when the ball left her foot.

Arsenal piled on the pressure early in the second half as the ball was worked to Miedema, who was able to get a shot away.

Her effort was blocked by Hannah Godfrey, who felt the full force of the shot and required treatment.

58 minutes in Miedema once again had a sight of goal as she picked the ball up in space and had a go from distance, but to the relief of the Spurs defence, it flew wide.

Arsenal had been relentless throughout the second-half and it paid off on 66 minutes as Little drilled it into the bottom corner.

Tottenham kept battling, "Come on you Spurs" rung around the ground, followed by roars as Furness completed a wonderful bit of skill before shooting from distance.

Miedema netted Arsenal's second 82 minutes in after she picked up a poor back pass to Spencer and drilled it into the bottom corner.

The night ultimately ended in disappointment for Spurs, but with a record attendance and fantastic support, there are many positives to be taken forward.

Takeaways from the match

Miedema adds to her goal tally

A quiet afternoon for the Arsenal forward quickly became much louder as she netted her third league goal of the season and the Gunners' second of the game.

The Dutch international had been a threat across the 90 minutes, taking a majority of the visitors' chances.

It didn't seem to be clicking as she waved her arms up in frustration midway through the second half, of course at that point it was 0-0.

Persistence paid off, though, when she rounded the Spurs keeper and ensured Arsenal would walk away with all three points.

Spurs frustrating in the final third

The hosts were not short of chances in the first half as they arguably out-played and out-fought their opponents throughout the opening 45.

Arsenal came out a different animal in the second-half though and things slowly started to fall apart for Spurs.

A number of fantastic opportunities were squandered by Tottenham, who will be left ruing the missed chances.

Tottenham have no reason to panic

As a promoted side, it wouldn't have been too far-fetched to assume Arsenal would emerge victorious in the WSL's first-ever North London Derby.

The current league champions have quality across the pitch, but Spurs closely matched them this afternoon.

Despite the missed chances, the Lilywhites put in a shift defensively and kept the Gunners largely at bay throughout the game.

They'll be looking to bounce back, though, when they face Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday night whilst Arsenal host Bristol City on Thursday evening.