Women's Super League Matchday 7 Roundup

Manchester City 5 - 0 West Ham United

Nick Cushing‘s City were back to winning ways at the Academy Stadium against a somewhat lacklustre Irons side.

Ellen White has now been on the pitch for the Blues for quite a while since returning from injury, and she notched in the first of the game.

City had provided an attacking barrage for the first ten minutes, but after Jill Scott‘s header from Caroline Weir‘s corner was deflected in the box, White quickly pounced and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

After the first goal, the floodgates seemed to have opened, and West Ham United rarely pushed further than the halfway line. Georgia Stanway, who made her 100th appearance at the tender age of 20 on Sunday, added the game‘s second just after the half-hour mark.

Strong interplay between White and the youngster earned her space on the edge of the box, and she fired the ball into the bottom-left corner with a pinpoint shot at the first time of asking.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Hammers, with Stanway shortly notching in her second and Lauren Hemp making it four on the 39th minute.

The second half may have only entertained a single goal, but it was equally as good viewing for some 2000 supporters.

Tessa Wullaert added her name to the scoresheet under ten minutes, perfectly accurate to tuck the ball into the bottom left and last the outstretched hands of Anna Moorhouse.



Centurion Stanway found herself sent off in the second half to add to an already eventful game for the 20-year-old.

She will now miss the blues‘ Continental Cup tie with Everton on Thursday night through a one-match ban.

Chelsea 1 - 0 Manchester United

Chelsea held out to maintain their unbeaten start to the WSL season, coming out as 1-0 winners against a newly-promoted Manchester United side.

This was by no means a comfortable encounter, with Lauren James a constant menace down the right-hand side, terrorising Millie Bright and Jonna Andersson all afternoon.

Following a cagey yet entertaining opening affair that yielded no goals, the introduction of Fran Kirby restored the Blues’ fortunes, managing to win a penalty with her first significant contribution.

A fine outing for the industrious Maren Mjelde was capped off by her strike from the spot, leaving Chelsea a goal up with 25 minutes to hold on.

Kirby should have made it two before Manchester United substitute Toone was superbly denied by Berger to keep the score at 1-0.

And that was all she wrote, with Chelsea surviving a late onslaught to keep themselves firmly planted at the top of the table.

Reading 3 - 3 Bristol City

The two played out a 3-3 thriller at the Madejski Stadium in the FAWSL on Women’s Football Weekend.

Reading's three goals came from Remi Allen, Brooke Chaplen, and Angharad James while Bristol equalled the Royals' tally thanks to Charlie Wellings, Yana Daniels and Ebony Salmon.

The stand-out players from this match were Remi Allen for Reading, and definitely Ebony Salmon for Bristol City.

The 18-year-old scored one goal and assisted one to earn Tanya Oxtoby’s side a vital point in their quest for survival.

Salmon has now scored four goals in all competitions this season and will be vital if Bristol City manage to stay up this season. The Royals now move up to seventh place with seven points.

Just five points off fourth-placed Everton, with a game in hand on the Toffees. The Robins, on the other hand, sit in 11th place with three points. Just two above bottom of the table Liverpool.

Brighton 3 - 0 Birmingham City

Brighton showed their composure to pick up all three points in a comfortable win at the AMEX for the first time this season.

Kayleigh Green opened Brighton‘s record fifteen minutes into the game from the spot. The decision was somewhat harsh, with the Seagulls striker falling to the ground after a slight bit of contact from Scott in the Birmingham backline.

Had Green not been one-on-one with the keeper, then it would most likely have not been awarded.

Brighton had the ball in the back of the net for the second time of the day later through an Emily Simpkins header at the goalmouth, but it was adjudged to be offside.

A mistimed back-pass from Claudia Walker fed attacker Lea Le Garrec in on goal around forty yards out just before the stroke of half-time.

The French summer signing took one touch with her left, before letting fly with her right, the looping long-range shot cannoned off of the underside of the bar before dropping down into Hannah Hampton‘s net.

Green added a final nail to the coffin on the 71st minute and bagged herself a brace. She latched onto an inswinging Le Gareec corner, her pinpoint header beating the young Hampton at the near post.

Tottenham 0 - 2 Arsenal

North London is red after Arsenal emerged with a 0-2 victory over their rivals, Tottenham.

Second-half goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema ensured the Gunners secured all three points, which is vital in what is shaping up to be a fantastic title race.

Spurs were very much on top first half, although their chances were squandered and Arsenal’s quality eventually shone through.

The Lilywhites had the opportunity to go 1-0 up when Anna Filbey’s long ball found Rianna Dean in space, she was 1v1 but tight the angle meant her effort flew across the face of goal.

Little’s goal in the 66th minute had been coming as Joe Montemurro’s side had dominated the early stages of the second half.

A defensive error from the hosts gifted Arsenal their second of the night in the 82nd minute and Miedema’s third league goal of the season.

38,262 was the confirmed attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a new record in the WSL.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Everton

Anfield played host to its first-ever WSL variant of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the result would fall in favour of the blue half of the city after a goalkeeping mishap from Anke Preuss let in a long-range effort from Lucy Graham, but Liverpool should not feel dampened by the result.

Vicky Jepson‘s side have struggled in the 19/20 campaign to pick up points, but Sunday was by far their best performance. They would have been in front, had it not been for an impeccable save from Tinja Korpela, who clawed the ball off the line to keep it level.

Niamh Charles proved to be the orchestrator of much of the Reds‘ strong play throughout the game, her quick feet troubling Willie Kirk‘s side - creating several opportunities for Rhiannon Roberts and Kirsty Linnett.

However, Liverpool‘s lack of cutting edge shone through once again, and their record of no goals from open play this season continues. Rinsola Babajide provided a breath of fresh air when she was substituted on, but it was still too little too late in Liverpool‘s hopes to claw anything back from the game

Contributors:

Man City vs West Ham, Brighton vs Birmingham & Liverpool vs Everton - Adam Millington

Chelsea vs Manchester United - Freddie Lammie

Reading vs Bristol - Danyal Khan

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Hannah Pinnock